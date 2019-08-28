Updated Patriots offensive line depth chart after reported trades

The New England Patriots added another offensive lineman to their depth chart Wednesday with the reported acquisition of Korey Cunningham from the Arizona Cardinals.

Cunningham announced the trade on his Instagram page but deleted the post soon after publishing it. ESPN's Field Yates reports the Patriots are expected to send a sixth-round draft pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the second-year offensive tackle.

The 22-year-old was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in 2018 and played six games (all starts) at left tackle last season. He projects to be a member of the Patriots' 53-man roster and serve as a swing tackle in case projected starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon miss any games.

Here's an updated look at the Patriots' offensive line depth chart following this trade (projected starter in italic).

UPDATE (Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 5:44 p.m. ET): The Patriots reportedly have acquired tackle/guard Jermaine Eluemunor in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Korey Cunningham, Dan Skipper, Yodny Cajuste, Tyree St. Louis, Martez Ivey

Left guard: Joe Thuney, James Ferentz, Tyler Gauthier

Center: David Andrews, Ted Karras

Right guard: Shaq Mason, Cole Croston, Hjalte Froholdt, Jermaine Eluemunor

The deadline for teams to submit their final 53-man rosters for Week 1 of the regular season is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The Patriots host the New York Giants in their preseason finale Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

