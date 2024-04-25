Updated Patriots depth chart with draft picks, UDFA signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Thursday night marks the start of one of the most important drafts in recent New England Patriots history.

As they look to rebuild the roster in the first year of the post-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have a pivotal decision to make with the No. 3 overall pick. They'll have a chance to select their next franchise quarterback -- likely LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye, or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy -- but could opt to trade the coveted selection for a haul of assets.

Whichever route they choose, we can expect the roster to get an overhaul over the next three days. In addition to their draft picks, the Patriots could be active on the trade market and add undrafted free agents to the mix. The depth chart will look much different by the time the draft concludes on Saturday.

We'll have you covered through it all. Check back here for the up-to-date 2024 Patriots depth chart below:

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Starters

Backups

Defensive line

Defensive end

Defensive tackle

Linebacker

Inside Linebacker

Outside Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

Specialists