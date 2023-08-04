Updated Patriots 53-man roster projections

The first full week of New England Patriots training camp is in the rearview, and the team is on the cusp of their first real game against the Houston Texans in the August 10 preseason opener.

When making personnel decisions, there is a lot of context that goes into the 53-man roster, most importantly the waiver system. Teams will cut players who might be better now, as opposed to a young player with upside, because there is a chance that young player will not make it through waivers.

The Patriots will typically cut players, tell them to wait around and sign them to the practice squad the following day. They value the depth and the player, while maintaining leverage.

They know that player has a better shot at making it through waivers than someone a desperate team might want to claim. I’ll try to give some context into the decisions as we roll through this 53-man roster projection.

Key: PS = Practice Squad

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: Trace McSorely

With Mac Jones rejuvenated and Zappe looking like a solid NFL backup, the Patriots feel comfortable with only two quarterbacks on the roster. Although the NFL instituted a new rule for game day and the emergency third quarterback, the Patriots could opt to keep that player on the practice squad and elevate them when needed.

If things get worse than a few games, they could always shed a player to bring on the third quarterback as a roster spot, but for now, they won’t need McSorley. Quite frankly I don’t even see him being brought to the practice squad.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cut: JJ Taylor (PS)

I initially thought I wouldn’t be able to trust Ty Montgomery to remain healthy enough to warrant a roster spot, but here we are.

If Montgomery returns as a full participant next week, then there is hope for the running backs room. But even so, the Patriots could look to bring in another veteran back for depth down the stretch.

As of now, the Patriots have yet to bring in another running back, but they have had multiple tryouts. Most notably, Ezekiel Elliott, met with New England last week. The former three-time Pro Bowler could certainly help spell Stevenson in power packages.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cut: Thyrick Pitts (PS), Tre Nixon (PS), Malik Cunningham (PS)

The Patriots may have found a gem in Demario Douglas, who has been lighting it up in training camp. He’s the type of speedy, inside player that we haven’t seen in New England in a long time.

Unless they go on injured reserve, Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have shown enough flashes at this point to either make the 53-man roster or end up on another one in 2023.

Also, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton have not been the healthiest receivers in their careers. And Kendrick Bourne is in the final year of his contract. With lots of cap space and little roster commitments past 2023, there is no reason to give up early on these promising late-round fliers.

Thyrick Pitts and Tre Nixon both offer flexibility for the aforementioned injury bug that could plague the receivers room.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cut: Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin (PS), Scotty Washington (PS)

The Patriots have two really good tight ends in Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, but only Henry has some run-blocking ability. Matt Sokol has flashed this camp as a serviceable backup tight end that can offer special teams ability, run-blocking, and inline tight end duties.

Firkser had some potential to fit in, but he has failed to really shine thus far. The Patriots also like Johnny Lumpkin and Scotty Washington as some fringe pieces they can develop. With Gesicki and Henry both free agents after this season, the tight end room is wide open, and Sokol has won the reps thus far.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

CUT: Calvin Anderson (PS), Andrew Stueber (PS)

The Patriots will not be cutting Reiff as he has virtually $5 million guaranteed for this season, and Sidy Sow will also be on the roster after the Patriots used a mid-round draft pick on him.

Stueber and Anderson give the team solid depth behind projected starters, Trent Brown, and yup, Conor McDermott. Both Anderson and Stueber have some upside and will likely make it through waivers.

Offensive guards (3): Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu, and Atonio Mafi

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cut: Bill Murray (PS), James Ferentz, Chasen Hines

Strange and Onwenu are the obvious starters on this list. Mafi has looked good thus far in camp as a quality NFL rookie guard. Even without him looking good, again, I do not think the Patriots will just cut draft picks unless they are downright awful.

So far, the majority of them haven’t been.

Murray has been receiving praise from the coaching staff, seemingly taking the thunder from James Ferentz. With Kody Russey’s upside, along with Murray’s development, Ferentz will likely be kicked out of the practice squad entirely.

I have the Patriots cutting bait with Chasen Hines as well. The team signaled it when he didn’t catch on his rookie season, and they ultimately went after three interior offensive lineman in the middle of the 2023 draft.

Centers: (2) David Andrews, Jake Andrews

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: Kody Russey (PS)

The Patriots have one of the better centers in the league in David Andrews, and they drafted Jake Andrews in the fourth round this past spring.

Kody Russey looked promising as a developmental center, and he has started to play that Ted Karras swing interior offensive line role in camp, filling in both guard slots on the starting offensive line.

Andrews was selected too high to let go, and Russey is someone they’ll likely value and shoot up the depth chart. He’s also someone who could make it through waivers, if released.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts (PS), Justus Tavai (PS), Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

It is hard to put a defender into one category in the Patriots defense, but defensive line means players who mainly play inside. Godchaux, Barmore, Guy and Davis all offer different things, but the little competition that has been brought in hasn’t shown much.

Still, Roberts and Tavai can offer some flexibility on the practice squad in case of injuries. Guy and Davis are up there in age, and although both are still effective, the Patriots will need to have depth ready to go.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: DaMarcus Mitchell, Ronnie Perkins

The Patriots are forced to make a tough decision here as they have some solid edge defenders that have good versatility.

Unfortunately for them, Mitchell and Perkins likely won’t make it past waivers as both have shown enough flashes in their young careers that a team in need of pass rush help might snag one of them. Mitchell also has high-end special teams upside and could intrigue teams on that alone.

The Patriots are not getting rid of any of the other edge players, barring any injuries. They all play fairly unique roles, and Keion White was just drafted in the second round.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: Calvin Munson, Olakunle Fatukasi

The Patriots snagged an athletic hybrid defender in Marte Mapu who has been involved early on the defense. It has been a welcoming sight considering the Patriots usually draft players and hide them on the depth chart.

But it seems they have been changing philosophies by drafting players they think can fill a role and letting them actually play that role early.

Bentley will be able to play more as an EDGE at times, similar to how the Patriots used Dont’a Hightower at the end of his tenure. Tavai loves to blow up blockers and will be Bentley insurance. But he also gives the Patriots some versatility as a special teamer. We’ve also seen him get a surprise run as a fullback.

Board was signed in the spring to help fix a poor special teams unit, but he has experience as a true linebacker as well, giving the Patriots some depth on both ends.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: Brad Hawkins, Joshuah Bledsoe (PS)

Replacing Devin McCourty is hard, but so far, the Patriots have done a decent job of masking that departure with new looks. Dugger and Phillips will likely run as the safety combo, with Peppers acting as a pseudo linebacker. Mills, who is one of the team’s emerging leaders, is there for insurance as a corner and safety.

Bledsoe has some pop to fill in if needed, which means he’ll be a practice squad member for this unit.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: Myles Bryant, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle (PS), Shaun Wade (PS)

Gonzalez has filled in immediately as CB1, and barring any legal issues or suspensions from Jack Jones’ incident in the spring, the Patriots have two really talented outside corners. They also have one of the better slot corners in the NFL, who can also play some safety, in Jonathan Jones.

Marcus Jones has good instincts as a second slot corner, but he is having growing pains in camp. He is still an All-Pro returner and will be able to develop his game to eventually take over slot corner duties full-time. Ameer Speed has shown some good promise as a lengthy, fast boundary corner, and he has also been really good on special teams as the personal protector on punts.

Isaiah Bolden has a lot of upside as both a corner and returner. Bolden was the only HBCU prospect selected in this year’s draft, after being coached by Deion Sanders.

Those instincts really shine, and Bolden has been getting some starting reps at boundary corner opposite of Gonzalez at times.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cuts: Tucker Addington, Raleigh Webb, Nick Folk, Corliss Waitman, Cody Davis, Jourdan Heilig (PS), Diego Fagot

The writing was on the wall when the Patriots drafted both Chad Ryland in the fourth round, and Bryce Baringer in the sixth, while also making Joe Cardona the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history.

That is your trio there. Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler aren’t going anywhere with Slater taking Schooler under his wing. Schooler could also play a little safety in a pinch if needed.

Jourdan Heilig is the interesting one. He wasn’t on anyone’s radar as an undrafted free agent. Teams weren’t even sure if he was eligible or going back to college.

But Heilig offers linebacker and special teams versatility, and the Patriots have been giving him a lot of one-on-one work with Slater as the next prodigy.

Practice Squad (16)

QB/WR Malik Cunningham

HB JJ Taylor

WR Tre Nixon

WR Thyrick Pitts

TE/WR Scotty Washington

TE Johnny Lumpkin

OT Calvin Anderson

OT Andrew Stueber

OG Bill Murray

C/G Kody Russey

DL Justus Tavai

DL Sam Roberts

LB/ST Jourdan Heilig

CB Rodney Randle Jr.

CB Shaun Wade

S Joshuah Bledsoe

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire