Updated Pac-12 power rankings following Colorado’s rough trip to Oregon

The Pac-12 is loaded with talent in what could be the conference’s final year.

The Colorado Buffaloes, Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers are the somewhat surprising teams, and the Cougars defeated the Beavers to remain unbeaten in the Pac-12.

Colorado’s loss to Oregon wasn’t pretty by any means for Deion Sanders and the Buffs, and a Week 5 matchup against USC won’t be much easier.

Nonetheless, the Pac-12 is up for grabs with USC, Oregon and Washington all playing well early on. Utah is also right behind as the Utes await the return of Cam Rising, who hasn’t played this season after tearing his ACL in last year’s Rose Bowl.

Check out our latest Pac-12 power rankings heading into Week 5:

Look, Troy Taylor will turn this program around in a couple of years, possibly, although the move to the ACC might make it more difficult. But, losing at home to Sacramento State, his former employer, is brutal.

The Sun Devils have one victory all year, and it came against Southern Utah at home. They lost to Oklahoma State, then got shut out by Fresno State, also at home. They showed some fight against USC for a bit, but now quarterback Drew Pyne is out for some time, and things aren’t looking good. If they lose to Cal this weekend, the bottom spot is theirs.

After that, they face Colorado, Washington, Washington State, Utah, UCLA and Oregon before finishing with Arizona. Yikes.

Cal is also headed to the ACC, but the Golden Bears haven’t impressed many with their play this season. Cal has two wins — against North Texas and Idaho — and they face Arizona State this weekend. That helps.

This is where things get tricky. Arizona is 3-1 and has wins over Northern Arizona, UTEP, and Stanford. The loss came to Mississippi State on the road, but losing to Stanford by one is a huge concern.

UCLA’s offense looked lifeless against Utah, as did Utah’s. Dante Moore looks like the real deal, but UCLA is missing playmakers that it had in the past and has an uphill battle.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

DJ Uiagalelei has made the transition to the Pac-12 look very easy, and the Beavers are a top-25 team. A game against Utah will be massive for them in Corvallis, and a win would shoot them way up this list.

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Oregon dominated Saturday’s game from start to finish, but let’s not give up hope just yet. Unfortunately, USC is a different animal in itself, although the Trojans’ poor defense should give the Buffs some more hope.

Colorado was at No. 4 in our post-Week 1 Pac-12 power rankings.

Is Cam Rising really that important to this Utah team? Yes, the Utes are 4-0, but their offense has looked lackluster without Rising. Until he returns, it’s hard to gauge this team.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

The Cougars are proving to everybody why they should’ve been asked to go to the Big 12, and a thrilling win over Oregon State has everybody talking about them. They have a bye this week before facing UCLA in Los Angeles.

OREGON DUCKS

Finding a way to rank these top three teams is extremely difficult but things should filter out in the next few weeks. I’ll put Oregon at three for now, but the Ducks are right up there with the next two teams on this list.

Michael Penix Jr. is a legit Heisman Trophy contender, and the Huskies’ College Football Playoff hopes are alive more than ever. They face Arizona before the bye, and then they face Oregon, USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State in four of their final six games.

The Trojans haven’t exactly been tested yet, although Arizona State nearly caught them sleeping last weekend. This weekend’s game against Deion Sanders and the Buffs is their biggest test so far this year.

