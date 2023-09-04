Updated Pac-12 power rankings following Colorado’s statement victory

Prior to the season, all of the championship buzz around the Pac-12 Conference was around five teams: USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Oregon State. The Pac-12 preseason media poll showed massive disrespect to Colorado, placing the Buffs at No. 11.

After the first full weekend of college football, everything has changed. The Buffs stunned TCU on the road and got a huge win. Every other Pac-12 team won, too, in what looks to be the final year of the conference.

So, where do we go from here? Here is how our latest power rankings look in the Pac-12, and things should drastically change in the next few weeks:

Syndication: Arizona Republic

In ASU’s opener, which featured a massive weather delay, the Sun Devils started freshman Jaden Rashada at quarterback in new head coach Kenny Dillingham’s first game. Still, they struggled against Southern Utah, and they need to improve going forward.

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona defeated Northern Arizona, and it wasn’t close. But, how good is this team? We won’t know for some time, but a Week 2 matchup against Mississippi State on the road should be telling. It could get ugly for the Wildcats.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With Cal headed to the ACC, Justin Wilcox might have bought himself at least one more year. The Golden Bears landed on running back Jaydn Ott, and they stunned North Texas with a 37-point win.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stanford and new head coach Troy Taylor beat Hawaii by a score of 37-24. The offense looked fun, and tight end Benjamin Yurosek (138 receiving yards) is going to absolutely feast in this new offense. The Cardinal face USC in Los Angeles next week, and the last time that happened, Clay Helton was fired.

Syndication Statesman Journal

The Cougars have new coordinators on both sides of the ball, but Cam Ward had no problem adjusting. Still, Colorado State, which WSU beat in Fort Collins, is one of the poorer teams in the Mountain West, so we have to wait and see here.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins’ QB situation is their biggest question mark, but beating Coastal Carolina at home is a good step to begin the season.

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Is DJ Uiagalelei the missing piece for the Beavers? If so, Oregon State should be viewed as a serious threat in the Pac-12, even with its future uncertain as far as conference realignment is concerned.

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The defending Pac-12 champions this low? Florida lost Anthony Richardson, although the Utes didn’t have Cam Rising. In Week 2, they face Baylor, which was stunned by Texas State in Week 1.

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Yes, the Buffs stunned TCU on the road and Shedeur Sanders broke records. Travis Hunter and Dylan Edwards were electric, and times are good in Boulder. But, TCU isn’t the same team as last year. Still, moving up to No. 4 after preseason polls had them as low as No. 11 is a great sign, and this is only the beginning.

Next up? Matt Rhule and Nebraska come to Boulder.

OREGON DUCKS

Syndication: The Register Guard

The Ducks steamrolled Portland State, and 81 points is always a good sign regardless of who you play. They scored so much that the Ducks mascot was exhausted. Next up is Texas Tech, which lost to Wyoming in double overtime.

546 PUSH UPS FOR OREGON MASCOT 😭😳 Puddles was gassed 😅 pic.twitter.com/GOy1UXU2XP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2023

For more on Oregon, follow Ducks Wire

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies stomped Boise State, the former Mountain West rival of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer when he was at Fresno State, and Michael Penix Jr. looked like a Heisman contender. Washington faces Tulsa at home next, followed by Michigan State.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Until something happens, the Trojans will remain here. Caleb Williams is a Heisman favorite and was needed only sparingly through two games. The new-look defense also improved a lot from Week 0 to Week 1. The 2-0 Trojans are dangerous.

For more on USC, follow Trojans Wire

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire