Updated New Orleans Saints practice squad after latest roster moves
The New Orleans Saints aren’t finished tweaking their depth chart, though another wave of roster moves may have to wait until players return to the team practice facility after the weekend. With their season opener against the Tennessee Titans approaching quickly, the team’s decision-makers will have to act quickly to get the right combination of players up and down the roster.
Here is the updated Saints practice squad after the team’s latest roster moves, having waived rookie running back Ellis Merriweather and veteran linebacker Ty Summers while bringing in a couple of new runners:
RB Jordan Mims
Mims was signed after roster cuts, having been waived by the Buffalo Bills. Read more here.
RB Tony Jones Jr.
Jones was also picked up after being let go by another team — the Denver Broncos. Read more here.