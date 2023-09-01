Updated New Orleans Saints practice squad after latest roster moves

The New Orleans Saints aren’t finished tweaking their depth chart, though another wave of roster moves may have to wait until players return to the team practice facility after the weekend. With their season opener against the Tennessee Titans approaching quickly, the team’s decision-makers will have to act quickly to get the right combination of players up and down the roster.

Here is the updated Saints practice squad after the team’s latest roster moves, having waived rookie running back Ellis Merriweather and veteran linebacker Ty Summers while bringing in a couple of new runners:

RB Jordan Mims

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Mims was signed after roster cuts, having been waived by the Buffalo Bills. Read more here.

RB Tony Jones Jr.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was also picked up after being let go by another team — the Denver Broncos. Read more here.

OL Mark Evans II

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

OL Tommy Kraemer

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

OL Storm Norton

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

WR Shaquan Davis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jontre Kirklin

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

DE Kyle Phillips

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

DE Niko Lalos

John McCoy/Getty Images

DT Jack Heflin

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

LB Jaylon Smith

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Anfernee Orji

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Ryan Connelly

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

S Johnathan Abram

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

CB Anthony Johnson

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

