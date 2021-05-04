Updated New Orleans Saints depth chart after 2021 NFL draft
The New Orleans Saints still have work to do now that the 2021 NFL draft is in the books, but it’s a good opportunity to take stock of their roster and see where weak areas may persist on the depth chart. Check here for my early projection of the 53-man roster for Week 1.
Let’s get to it, running through the different position groups:
Quarterbacks
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile as he greets teammate quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jameis Winston
Taysom Hill
Trevor Siemian
Ian Book (rookie)
Running backs
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with running back Latavius Murray (28) after Kamara scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
Alex Armah, fullback
Ty Montgomery
Dwayne Washington
Tony Jones Jr.
Stevie Scott III (rookie)
Tight ends
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) pulls in a 7-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Drew Brees after getting past Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Adam Trautman
Nick Vannett
Garrett Griffin
Ethan Wolf
Dylan Soehner (rookie)
Wide receivers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) celebrates with teammates, including wide receiver wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Michael Thomas
Tre'Quan Smith
Deonte Harris
Marquez Callaway
Juwan Johnson
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Jake Lampman
Jalen McCleskey
Kawaan Baker (rookie)
Offensive tackles
FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes as Saints' Terron Armstead (72) and Ryan Ramczyk (71) hold off Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, upper right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Terron Armstead
Ryan Ramczyk
James Hurst
Ethan Greenidge
Landon Young (rookie)
Alex Hoffman (rookie)
Offensive guards/centers
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) block Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Erik McCoy
Andrus Peat
Cesar Ruiz
Will Clapp
Derrick Kelly
Calvin Throckmorton
Christian Montano
Mike Brown (rookie)
Special teams
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal as punter Blake Gillikin (4) holds the ball after being snapped by long snapper Zach Wood (49) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Wil Lutz, kicker
Zach Wood, snapper
Blake Gillikin, punter
Nolan Cooney, punter (rookie)
Defensive ends
Oct 8, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport (92) and Cameron Jordan (94) pressure Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Payton Turner (rookie)
Carl Granderson
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Noah Spence
Marcus Willoughby
Defensive tackles
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
David Onyemata
Shy Tuttle
Malcolm Roach
Jalen Dalton
Ryan Glasgow
Christian Ringo
Josiah Bronson (rookie)
Linebackers
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after a stop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Demario Davis
Pete Werner (rookie)
Zack Baun
Chase Hansen
Kaden Elliss
Andrew Dowell
Wynton McManis
Shaq Smith (rookie)
Safeties
New Orleans Saints' Malcolm Jenkins (27) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Marcus Williams
Malcolm Jenkins
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
J.T. Gray
Eric Burrell (rookie)
Cornerbacks
Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrate after a turnover on downs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Marshon Lattimore
Paulson Adebo (rookie)
Patrick Robinson
P.J. Williams
Grant Haley
Keith Washington Jr.
Trill Williams (rookie)
Bryce Thompson (rookie)
Lawrence Woods (rookie)
