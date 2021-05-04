Updated New Orleans Saints depth chart after 2021 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints still have work to do now that the 2021 NFL draft is in the books, but it’s a good opportunity to take stock of their roster and see where weak areas may persist on the depth chart. Check here for my early projection of the 53-man roster for Week 1.

Let’s get to it, running through the different position groups:

Quarterbacks

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile as he greets teammate quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston Taysom Hill Trevor Siemian Ian Book (rookie)

Running backs

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with running back Latavius Murray (28) after Kamara scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Alvin Kamara Latavius Murray Alex Armah, fullback Ty Montgomery Dwayne Washington Tony Jones Jr. Stevie Scott III (rookie)

Tight ends

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) pulls in a 7-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Drew Brees after getting past Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Adam Trautman Nick Vannett Garrett Griffin Ethan Wolf Dylan Soehner (rookie)

Wide receivers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) celebrates with teammates, including wide receiver wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Michael Thomas Tre'Quan Smith Deonte Harris Marquez Callaway Juwan Johnson Lil'Jordan Humphrey Jake Lampman Jalen McCleskey Kawaan Baker (rookie)

Offensive tackles

FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes as Saints' Terron Armstead (72) and Ryan Ramczyk (71) hold off Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, upper right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Terron Armstead Ryan Ramczyk James Hurst Ethan Greenidge Landon Young (rookie) Alex Hoffman (rookie)

Offensive guards/centers

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) block Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Erik McCoy Andrus Peat Cesar Ruiz Will Clapp Derrick Kelly Calvin Throckmorton Christian Montano Mike Brown (rookie)

Special teams

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal as punter Blake Gillikin (4) holds the ball after being snapped by long snapper Zach Wood (49) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Wil Lutz, kicker Zach Wood, snapper Blake Gillikin, punter Nolan Cooney, punter (rookie)

Defensive ends

Oct 8, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport (92) and Cameron Jordan (94) pressure Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Jordan Marcus Davenport Payton Turner (rookie) Carl Granderson Tanoh Kpassagnon Noah Spence Marcus Willoughby

Defensive tackles

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

David Onyemata Shy Tuttle Malcolm Roach Jalen Dalton Ryan Glasgow Christian Ringo Josiah Bronson (rookie)

Linebackers

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after a stop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Demario Davis Pete Werner (rookie) Zack Baun Chase Hansen Kaden Elliss Andrew Dowell Wynton McManis Shaq Smith (rookie)

Safeties

New Orleans Saints' Malcolm Jenkins (27) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Saints 24-21. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Marcus Williams Malcolm Jenkins C.J. Gardner-Johnson J.T. Gray Eric Burrell (rookie)

Cornerbacks

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrate after a turnover on downs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore Paulson Adebo (rookie) Patrick Robinson P.J. Williams Grant Haley Keith Washington Jr. Trill Williams (rookie) Bryce Thompson (rookie) Lawrence Woods (rookie)

