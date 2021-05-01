Updated order of the Rams’ remaining draft picks on Day 3

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
After making two picks on Friday night, the Los Angeles Rams will come right back on Saturday afternoon with five total picks, including three in the fourth round alone.

It’s the result of their trade back from pick 88, moving all the way down to No. 117 in a deal with the 49ers. Center, cornerback and edge rusher are among the top positions of need for the Rams on Day 3, a day in which they’ve landed key players such as Jordan Fuller, David Edwards, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Josh Reynolds and Tyler Higbee in recent years.

With the final four rounds upon us, here’s an updated list of the Rams’ picks on Day 3. They could still trade down again to add more picks, or they could package some of their selections to go up and get a player at the top of of Round 4.

  • Round 4: Pick 117 (from SF)

  • Round 4: Pick 121 (from SF)

  • Round 4: Pick 141 (compensatory)

  • Round 6: Pick 209

  • Round 7: Pick 252

List

Rams' 6 biggest needs on Day 3 and potential targets at each spot

