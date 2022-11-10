Updated Oklahoma and Big 12 bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports

Despite the loss to Baylor last Saturday, there’s still a strong probability that the Oklahoma Sooners will go bowling in 2022. It won’t be a New Year’s Six bowl like many projected to start the season, but Oklahoma will likely get another game that helps them build toward the 2023 season.

As things stand now, USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith projects eight Big 12 teams to bowl games. Iowa State is back in the bowl hunt after their win over West Virginia. The Cyclones are 4-5 with games against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and TCU remaining. With their defense, picking up wins in two of their final three seems reasonable.

For the Sooners, they need just one more win to be bowl eligible. Their final three against West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech each have the potential to be winnable games, but if there isn’t any improvement on defense, they could also be losable games.

First Responders Bowl: Iowa State vs. BYU

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) jumps in to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State and BYU played four times between 1968 and 1974, with the Cyclones winning each of the matchups. Starting next year, though, the two sides will play annually in the new Big 12.

[listicle id=74986]

[listicle id=75056]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. Iowa

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) heads towards the end zone during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Kansas is 7-4 all-time against Iowa, and this would be a fun matchup between an impressive offense and one of the best defenses in the country. If we can get Jalon Daniels back for this one, it would be even more fun.

Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scrambles against the Charlotte 49ers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a chance Spencer Rattler could play in this one to provide a little more film for NFL teams against one of the worst defenses in college football. So that could be interesting. Oklahoma and South Carolina have never met on the gridiron.

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Arkansas

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears running back Craig Williams (0) runs the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

A matchup of former Southwest Conference foes, the last time Baylor and Arkansas met was back in 1991, a 9-5 Baylor win in Fayetteville. 9-5. I guess there’s a reason the two sides haven’t met. That kind of game would leave a bad taste in my mouth as well. Arkansas holds a 35-33-2 edge in the all-time series.

Cheez-It Bowl: Kansas State vs. North Carolina

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past running back Deuce Vaughn (22) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Another Big 12 bowl game featuring two teams that have never played before. Adrian Martinez vs. Drake Maye could be a fun one.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. UCLA

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

A game in a city known for the defense of a fort, an Alamo Bowl between UCLA and Oklahoma State will have all kinds of fireworks and very little defense. Both teams allow more than 25 points per game. The two sides have met twice, with each holding a win. Oklahoma State won the last matchup back in 2004, a 31-20 win in Pasadena.

Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Tennessee

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The battle for UT supremacy between Texas and Tennessee gets going a few years before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC. The two sides have played just three times in their history with the Longhorns holding a 2-1 edge over the Volunteers.

Peach Bowl - College Football Playoff: TCU vs. Georgia

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) carries the ball past Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU has just four more wins to rack up before they can secure a berth in the College Football Playoff. Their reward, if they can navigate the remainder of their Big 12 schedule, is a date with the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 4-0 advantage in the all-time series. Most recently, the Bulldogs picked up a 31-23 win back in 2016.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire