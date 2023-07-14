Updated odds for the Steelers to make Super Bowl LVIII

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the Super Bowl they beat the Arizona Cardinals in what was easily one of the most exciting games in NFL history. 2009 feels like a lifetime ago and since then Pittsburgh has remained a fringe playoff team the Super Bowl has been a goal but the team hasn’t been a true contender in far too long.

ESPN shared the current Super Bowl odds for every NFL team from Caesar’s Sportsbook and they have the Steelers at +6000 giving them 60/1 odds to win the Super Bowl. By comparison, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at 6/1 odds and the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals are the biggest longshots at 200/1.

No team in the AFC North has worse odds to win the Super Bowl. Obviously, the Cincinnati Bengals are the favorite among them at 10/1 odds. The Browns, who seem to always underperform have 35/1 odds. Only three AFC teams, the Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have worse odds to win the Super Bowl and ironically they are all in the AFC South.

