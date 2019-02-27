Updated odds reveal most likely destination for Bryce Harper

MLB Opening Day is less than 30 days away, and one of the best players in the league is still without a team.

Outfielder Bryce Harper, who up until now has spent his entire career with the Washington Nationals, has been searching for a new home in free agency. And after fellow superstar Manny Machado made history with a $300 million, 10-year deal, it's likely Harper will be trying for a contract of equal value – if not worth more.





Throughout the offseason, Harper has been connected to multiple teams, including the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. But news of Machado's megadeal shook things up, as only a few teams in the league can afford to match or exceed such a contract.

As of right now, there are three teams that legitimately remain in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, according to OddsShark. Check out each franchise's odds of signing the slugger below: