Updated odds for Rams vs. 49ers: How has the spread moved since last week?

It feels like it’s been weeks since the last time the Rams played with all that has happened in the last eight days. Not only did the Rams sign Odell Beckham Jr., but they also learned that Robert Woods will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Brian Allen, Von Miller, Darious Williams and Dont’e Deayon are also questionable to play against the 49ers on Monday night, all causing the spread to move since it first opened. At first, the Rams were 4.5-point favorites over San Francisco, but as of Monday morning, they’re now favored by 3.5 points at Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under has also moved one point, going from 49.5 to 50.5. It’s not surprising to see both the spread and total shift in the last week or so because plenty has changed in Los Angeles.

The Rams will undoubtedly miss Woods and given Beckham’s recent arrival, it’s hard to expect him to replace Woods on offense. Ben Skowronek could fill in for the time being, while Van Jefferson will also likely get more opportunities next to Cooper Kupp.

There’s still a lot of confidence in the Rams, as 83% of experts are picking them to cover the spread against the 49ers tonight, according to NFL Pick Watch.