Updated odds and performances for C.J. Stroud and other Heisman contenders after Week 3

It’s not a stretch to say that the Heisman Trophy is the most coveted individual award in all of American sports. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the frontrunners to win the bronze statue, and we’ll be following along his journey all season.

It doesn’t take much to go from favorite to afterthought in today’s game, and one performance can make or break a Heisman campaign. We’ve seen it more than once where a guy is the run-away favorite only to have a bad outing or two and get lost in all the other stats and offensive abilities of others in today’s day and age.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we are going to continue to look at where Stroud is and where he stands in regards to others trying to stiff-arm the competition and take home the venerable Heisman Trophy in 2022.

Here’s where things stand after Week 3 of the college football season and where the Ohio State signal-caller stands in trying to cement his place in history.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State RB

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates a 21-yard touchdown with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +7,000

Last Week | 4 rushes, 19 yards, 1 TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 29 rushes, 197 yards (6.8 avg.), 3 TDs

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson QB

Sep 17, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up with quarterbacks before a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +7,000

Last Week | 17 of 29, 221 yards, 2 TDs, 62 rushing yards

Stats so far in 2022 | 57 of 88, 662 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 117 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (Clemson Wire)

Jordan Addison, USC WR

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) scores a touchdown as Rice Owls cornerback Sean Fresch (1) defends in the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +7,000

Last Week | 6 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 18 receptions, 295 yards, 5 TDs (Trojans Wire)

Will Levis, Kentucky QB

Sep 17, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +6,000

Last Week | 27 of 35, 377 yards, 6 TDs, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 rushing TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 61 of 91, 882 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (FL) QB

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) with the ball during the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +6,000

Last Week | 21 of 41, 217 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INT

Stats so far in 2022 | 54 of 86, 671 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest QB

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +6,000

Last Week | 26 of 44, 325 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Stats so far in 2022 | 44 of 71, 625 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State QB

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +5,000

Last Week | 13 of 16, 242 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT

Stats so far in 2022 | 62 of 95, 916 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 110 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama RB

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +5,000

Last Week | 4 carries, 36 yards

Stats so far in 2022 | 22 carries, 151 yards, 14 receptions, 144 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (Roll Tide Wire)

Haynes King, Texas A&M QB

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) passes against the rush of Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (9) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +5,000

Last Week | Idle

Stats so far in 2022 | 33 of 51, 461 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs (Aggies Wire)

Anthony Richardson, Florida QB

Nov 27, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +5,000

Last Week | 10 of 18, 112 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 24 rushing yards

Stats so far in 2022 | 41 of 77, 423 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 134 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Gators Wire)

Bijan Robinson, Texas RB

Nov 6, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +5,000

Last Week | 20 carries, 183 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards

Stats so far in 2022 | 51 carries, 311 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 7 receptions, 132 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (Longhorns Wire)

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas QB

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) motions to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-24. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +5,000

Last Week | 19 of 31, 385 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 40 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 55 of 78, 770 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 169 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Razorbacks Wire)

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during Tennessee’s football game against Akron in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +4,000

Last Week | 14 of 18, 298 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 24 yards rushing

Stats so far in 2022 | 59 of 85, 844 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs (Vols Wire)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan QB

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +2,000

Last Week | 15 of 18, 214 yards, 7 rushing yards

Stats so far in 2022 | Stats so far: 30 of 34, 473 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD (Wolverines Wire)

Will Anderson, Alabama OLB

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) gets ready for the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +2,000

Last Week | 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 15 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD (Roll Tide Wire)

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma QB

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) before during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +900

Last Week | 16 of 27, 230 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 52 of 78, 759 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs (Sooners Wire)

Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +900

Last Week | 16 of 23, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 rushing TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 65 of 88, 952 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 rushing TDs (UGA Wire)

Bryce Young, Alabama QB

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +425

Last Week | 13 of 18, 236 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 6 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Stats so far in 2022 | 58 of 85, 644 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 144 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (Roll Tide Wire)

Caleb Williams, USC QB

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates after a game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +280

Last Week | 25 of 37, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

Stats so far in 2022 | 64 of 86, 874 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 73 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (Trojans Wire)

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Heisman Numbers

Odds | +200

Last Week | 22 of 27, 367 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs

Stats so far in 2022 | 62 of 85, 941 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs

