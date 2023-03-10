Updated odds for Penn State vs. Northwestern Big Ten tournament matchup
A day after extending its season with a Big Ten men’s basketball tournament-opening win against Illinois, Penn State will take on the other team from Illinois in Chicago on Friday evening. Penn State will face Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal round in the United Center, and the Nittany Lions will be a slight underdog.
According to the fresh gameday odds from BetMGM, Penn State is a 1.5-point underdog against the Wildcats, but the money line shows Penn State and Northwestern is pretty close to being a pick-em.
Here is a look at the updated game day odds from BetMGM for Penn State’s quarterfinal Big Ten tournament game against Northwestern. Here is how to watch the game. And here is a look at the updated Big Ten conference championship odds.
Penn State vs. Northwestern college basketball odds
The lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Point spread: Northwestern -1.5
Penn State money line: -110
Northwestern money line: -110
Over-under: 130.5
Injury Report
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State continues to be without forward [autotag]Caleb Dorsey[/autotag] due to an undisclosed injury that has been lingering throughout the season. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup, so Penn State will look to move on without him as long as necessary.
Northwestern enters the Big Ten tournament with two players out for the year in forward Luke Hunger (foot) and guard Julian Roper II (ankle). Both players underwent season-ending surgery.
Updated college basketball injury updates can be found on the USA TODAY Sports injury report.
Stat leaders
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
POINTS
Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 18.0 ppg
Boo Buie, Northwestern: 17.2 ppg
REBOUNDS
Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 6.3 rpg
Matthew Nicholson, Northwestern: 5.5 rpg
ASSISTS
Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.0 apg
Boo Buie, Northwestern: 4.0 apg