Updated odds for Ohio State and Michigan to meet in the CFP National Championship game

Bowl season is now upon us, but it’s still a little less than a couple of weeks before Ohio State and Georgia do battle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

As we get closer and closer to the game, the odds may continue to shift as news items hit and as money gets put down on different sides. We’ve already seen Georgia start as about a touchdown favorite, but there are other aspects to the game and CFP that also have odds to them.

On that note, what do our friends at Tipico Sportsbook say about who will match up in the CFP national championship game out in Los Angeles? Midway through the year, many thought it would be Ohio State vs. Georgia, but we get to see that instead on New Year’s Eve. But who do the odds favor now? What are the chances of OSU and Michigan meeting again, this time out in SoCal?

So how have things changed? Here are the odds for every matchup that could occur in SoFi Stadium on January 9.

Ohio State vs. TCU

Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones (86) returns an interception for a touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Shawn Robinson (3) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+1000

Georgia vs. TCU

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+400

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) catches the pass as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) defends during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

+300

Georgia vs. Michigan

Michigan players answer if they want to face Ohio State again in CFP

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) pursues during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds

-125

