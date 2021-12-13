Updated OC Hot Board: Auburn’s candiates

It’s not looking like Auburn wants to make a hire before the early signing period. But they may make a move early in the week.

The Tigers have had multiple candidates come and go, but they haven’t been able to land anyone, specifically Zak Hill. Unfortunately, it did not work out with Hill, and the search continues.

It feels like Auburn has a difficult time actually making hires after watching the program over the past year with how the head coaching search went in 2020. The search may end up in Auburn hiring Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis.

Here are five candidates to become Auburn’s new offensive coordinator.

Austin Davis

Davis has been the quarterback’s coach for the Seattle Seahawks for the past few years. Right now, he’s the most likely candidate. Don’t be surprised if Auburn makes a move soon on Davis.

Eric Kiesau

Kiesau would be the the backup plan if all else fails, and honestly Auburn may not be able to pick up an outside hire.

Kenny Dillingham

Dillingham was the OC for Auburn back in 2019. He currently holds the same position at Florida State and has been targeted by Oregon.

Dell McGee

McGee’s recruiting prowess would be welcomed on The Plains.

Kellen Moore

Moore would be a longshot hire, but he would fit well with Bryan Harsin.

