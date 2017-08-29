Updated Non-PPR Top 150

This Top 150 is for non-PPR leagues. PPR leaguers should refer to this set of PPR Positional Rankings and Tiers, out of which you can create your own Top 150 if you’re into linear rankings. Tiers are a better way to draft – as Mike Gallagher and I discussed on this Rotoworld Draft Strategy Podcast – but simply checking off players based on a list is a "cheatsheet" approach that appeals to many people because it’s so easy to do.



1. David Johnson (RB1) – Johnson has scored 25 all-purpose TDs in 21 career starts.

2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Le’Veon has scored 15 all-purpose TDs over his last 21 starts.

3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years. Even better with Martavis.

4. Melvin Gordon (RB3) – Bellcow in good offense. 3rd in NFL in RZ carries last season.

5. Julio Jones (WR2) – New OC Sarkisian promises to increase Julio’s red-zone targets.

6. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Moved down 2 spots after suffering preseason ankle injury.

7. Jordy Nelson (WR4) – Has finished as a top-2 fantasy WR in 3 of last 4 full seasons.

8. Mike Evans (WR5) – Including college, has 12 TDs in 3 of his last 4 football seasons.

9. A.J. Green (WR6) – Led all WRs in fantasy points before Week 11 injury last season.

10. Michael Thomas (WR7) – Probably best to not overthink Drew Brees’ No. 1 weapon.

11. LeSean McCoy (RB4) – Getting cold feet as Bills prioritize future over the present.

12. DeMarco Murray (RB5) – Risky but Titans offer elite line play & dual-threat passer.

13. Devonta Freeman (RB6) – Dominates RZ carries and targets in NFC’s best offense.

14. Jay Ajayi (RB7) – Topped 80 rushing yards in only 4 games last season. High risk.

15. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – If healthy, favorite to lead league in receiving touchdowns.

16. Jordan Howard (RB8) – Non-PPR format forces you to reach for RBs like Howard.

17. Dez Bryant (WR8) – Elite TD-scorer’s usage will rise during Elliott’s six-game ban.

18. Brandin Cooks (WR9) – Locked in as Tom Brady’s No. 1 WR after Edelman injury.

19. Doug Baldwin (WR10) – Including the playoffs, has 22 TDs over his last 28 games.

20. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Mid-range WR2 at worst with a shot at 3rd-year explosion.

21. Isaiah Crowell (RB9) – High-floor fantasy pick with questionable ceiling on Browns.

22. Todd Gurley (RB10) – Rams looked like the Rams of old in 3rd preseason game.

23. Leonard Fournette (RB11) – Big-time bellcow potential but Jags offense is scary.

24. Kareem Hunt (RB12) – Chiefs every-down back after Spencer Ware’s knee injury.

25. Dalvin Cook (RB13) – Similar situation to Hunt but more competition for touches.

26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR12) – Priority target in the 4th/5th round of every fantasy draft.

27. Demaryius Thomas (WR13) – High-floor pick typically goes in 3rd round of drafts.

28. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Averaged over 90 yards/game without Jeremy Maclin in ’16.

29. Carlos Hyde (RB14) – Ticketed for workhorse usage in Kyle Shanahan run game.

30. Marshawn Lynch (RB15) – Colossal risk but TD upside hard to ignore in non-PPR.

31. Keenan Allen (WR14) – His quiet August a good thing considering injury history.

32. Terrelle Pryor (WR15) – Big upside. Pryor caught only two passes all preseason.

33. Alshon Jeffery (WR16) – Locked in as Wentz’s go-to WR after J. Matthews trade.

34. Allen Robinson (WR17) – High-scoring contract-year WR with rough QB situation.

35. Jordan Reed (TE3) – All signs positive on toe injury; played in 3rd preseason game.

36. Kelvin Benjamin (WR18) – Born touchdown scorer has been preseason standout.

37. Lamar Miller (RB16) – With Savage at QB, nothing exciting about Texans offense.

38. T.Y. Hilton (WR19) – Bumped way down with Luck’s availability entirely uncertain.

39. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – Always-elite fantasy quarterback added Martellus Bennett.

40. Ezekiel Elliott (RB17) – Ineligible to play until Week 8. Being severely overdrafted.

41. Golden Tate (WR20) – TD window has opened with Anquan Boldin out of the way.

42. Martavis Bryant (WR21) – Including the playoffs, has 16 TDs in 23 career games.

43. DeAndre Hopkins (WR22) – 7 TDs over last 25 games & continued QB concerns.

44. Tyreek Hill (WR23) – 12 TDs on 85 rookie touches. Struggled in preseason games.

45. Tom Brady (QB2) – Pats offense should be more big-play oriented sans Edelman.

46. Michael Crabtree (WR24) – 36 RZ targets to Amari Cooper’s 20 the past 2 years.

47. Stefon Diggs (WR25) – Move to perimeter will give Diggs more big-play chances.

48. Davante Adams (WR26) – Prime TD regression candidate after ’16 breakout year.

49. Christian McCaffrey (RB18) – Electrifying August. J-Stew is going to stay involved.

50. Ty Montgomery (RB19) – Big step forward in 3rd preseason week. Packers lead RB.

