Updated NFL Week 1 odds for Saints vs. Packers

Do the New Orleans Saints have a shot this weekend against the much-hyped Green Bay Packers? Oddsmakers and bettors seem to think so. The latest odds from Tipico Sportsbook have dropped the Packers down to 3.5-point favorites over New Orleans. Green Bay opened up as 4.5-point favorites, so we’ve seen that line shift slightly as sharp money comes in on the Saints.

Combine that with the projected over/under of 49.5 and we’ve got a final score predicted to fall near Green Bay 27, New Orleans 23. That’s probably too close for comfort for the Packers, but they’re well-positioned to give the Saints trouble. At the same time, it shows that New Orleans’ talent level may be closer than expected.

Still, it would be impressive to see Jameis Winston keep pace with Aaron Rodgers while throwing to a group of receivers including Marquez Callaway, Ty Montgomery, Deonte Harris, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey — most of whom were undrafted. Especially considering Rodgers’ stacked receiving corps. If the Saints can at least keep it close (or even challenge Green Bay for a Week 1 win), watch out once Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith return to the lineup.

