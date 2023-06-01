Updated NFL offseason report card grades for all 32 teams

Winners and losers

The NFL season is months away but the maneuvering—wheeling and dealing—for the most part, is over. Which teams thrived and which ones took a nosedive? Here’s an updated look at each …

If you want Caleb Williams to be your next quarterback, you have to love the Cardinals’ offseason. They traded out of the third pick in the NFL draft and wound up at No. 6, where they drafted Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr. They divorced DeAndre Hopkins. Will Kyler Murray be ready for the start of 2023? The free-agent signings aren’t going to wow anyone. Grade: F

Taylor Heinicke could become a valuable free-agent signing because Atlanta can’t be sure Desmond Ridder is the answer at QB. After having a strong running back corps, led by Tyler Allgeier and his 1,000-yard-plus season, the Falcons grabbed a Bijan Robinson with their first pick. This is a do-or-die season for Arthur Smith. Grade: C

The Ravens made their offseason when they signed Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. That was a massive win. Odell Beckham Jr. is an intriguing signing, especially if he stays healthy. Nelson Agholor is another good pair of hands for Jackson. Oh, and they also grabbed BC’s Zay Flowers to make sure their quarterback stays happy. Grade: A

What will it take for the Bills to get out of the AFC and to the Super Bowl? They are doing whatever they can to make it happen. Buffalo added Dalton Kincaid to help out at tight end in the draft. Signing Damien Harris from New England works twofold; hurting the Pats and helping a backfield that always seems to be wanting more. Grade: B

Trading up for the No. 1 pick will take time to see if it pays off. Bryce Young’s leadership won’t be questioned while his size will be until he delivers and becomes a franchise QB. Frank Reich was a solid hire as a coach and should help Young grow. Hayden Hurts offers a good option at tight end through free agency. The biggest blessing could be playing the atrocious NFC South. Grade: C+

Chicago Bears

Adding Tremaine Edmunds in free agency was pricey but a move that had to be made. They are set on Justin Fields and that would seem to be the logic for trading out of the first-overall pick. Chicago was busy in free agency and Darnell Wright should be a welcome sight for its QB. Grade: B-

Orlando Brown is a huge signing in every sense as a free agent. Adding a four-time Pro Bowler to the offensive line has got to thrill Joe Burrow. They needed help on the defensive line and went with EDGE rusher Myles Murphy in the first round. Will Sidney Jones IV help the secondary? Or will he continue to battle injuries? A couple of WRs were plucked in the draft, which adds to a strong group. Grade: B

Juan Thornhill comes over as a free agent from KC and brings a winning pedigree, which Cleveland needs. Selecting a couple of linemen from Ohio State in the draft will please the locals and should help an offensive line that needs work. Cedric Tillman from Tennessee was the first-round pick at WR. Also, choosing Dorian Thompson Robinson from UCLA in the fifth was peculiar when you spent what you did on your current QB. Grade: C

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas needed a space-eater in the middle to bolster its D-line and went for Michigan’s Mazi Smith. The free-agent class was pretty uneventful. Losing Dalton Schultz will hurt and not sure Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker in the second round fills that gap. At least not immediately. Grade: C-

The biggest move of the offseason was signing Sean Payton. If anyone can bring Russell Wilson back to his Seattle heyday, it is the former Saints coach. The Broncos were still paying for Wilson in the draft and did not have a first-round pick. Offensive line signings in free agency of Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers could prove fruitful when it comes to protecting the veteran quarterback. Grade: C+

There was almost unanimous agreement that the Lions reached on their two first-round picks. Doubt Dan Campbell and the organization at your own peril. Sam LaPorta in the second could be another in the great tradition of Iowa TEs to make it big in the NFL. C.J. Gardner-Johnson brings attitude to the secondary. Marvin Jones Jr. is a nice addition as he returns to Motown. And David Montgomery will simply strengthen the backfield. Grade: B

Everything hinges on Jordan Love becoming a franchise quarterback. And we mean everything. Sean Clifford out of Penn State is a strange pick after his mediocre college career as a Nittany Lions QB. No one should be surprised if the Packers are in the running for a high draft pick at the conclusion of the 2023 regular season. Grade: D

Houston Texans

The Texans’ draft was a huge one. They went 2-3 and wound up with CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. Those players should be the foundation for a future as DeMeco Ryans takes over as the head coach. Dalton Schultz, Devin Singletary and Robert Woods will boost the offense. Grade: B

The Colts are rolling the dice on Florida QB Anthony Richardson. When you use the fourth overall pick on a quarterback, you have to pray he becomes the franchise guy. At least they have broken the pattern of over-the-hill veterans that have been prevalent in the past few years. Grade: C

The Jags get some depth in their backfield with former Cleveland Brown D’Ernest Johnson. They added a couple of tackles in free agency. In the draft, the offense was hit first and defense filled out much of the bottom of the card. The team is headed in the right direction. Grade: B

Orlando Brown left for the Bengals, and that opened a hole for a big OL signing. The player who will fill the gap is Jawaan Taylor, who comes over from the Jaguars and has big cleats to fill. Rashee Rice is an intriguing draft pick. Then again, anyone would be who can catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. Will KC be in play for DeAndre Hopkins? That would be a massive coup if the Chiefs can reel in the former Cardinal star wideout. Grade: B-

Las Vegas Raiders

Chaos is the specialty when it comes to the Raiders, who signed Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the veteran QB failed his physical and now the buzz is all about whether Jimmy G will play for the Silver and Black or if the retired Tom Brady could come back. Dizzying. Absolutely dizzying. Tyree Wilson is going to be counted on for strong defensive line play. Michael Mayer becomes a key at tight end with Darren Waller dealt to the Giants. Josh McDaniels has a huge task. Grade: C-

Los Angeles Chargers

The wise move was working out a deal with star RB Austin Ekeler, who wasn’t a happy player for much of the offseason. Eric Kendricks comes over from the Vikings to help the linebacker corps. Will be interesting to see how the 2 WRs drafted out of TCU turn out for Brandon Staley. Grade: C

Los Angeles Rams

No first-round pick for the Rams, who went with TCU’s Steve Avila, an offensive lineman in the second round. LA desperately needs to strengthen that line after a horrible 2022 season. Cap space was tight. Sean McVay is back but this team is headed more in reverse than drive. Grade: D

The huge get was Jalen Ramsey, who adds to a stellar secondary. The draft saw 4 picks and none were extravagant. Braxton Berrios and Mike White move to the Fish from the Jets. Berrios figures to be a nice possession receiver for Tua Tagovailoa, who has to stay healthy. Grade: B

The wide receiver room gets stronger with Jordan Addison added in the draft out of USC. Adam Thielen exits so Addison should see plenty of passes. Will Brian Flores, the new DC, be able to get the most out of free-agent signee Marcus Davenport? The Vikings won a lot of close games in 2022 and they need to get better to avoid being in same predicament in 2023 because those results can easily change. Grade: C

The Patriots wound up grabbing two strong players in the first two rounds in Oregon DB Christian Gonzalez and DE Keion White, who could have been a first-rounder. Have to love Bill Belichick selecting a kicker and a punter in the process. The man knows what he is doing and does what he wants and knows how to make it work. The free-agency market was busy with names like Mike Gesicki, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jabrill Peppers signing on in New England. Grade: B+

The division is awful. So much so, that Derek Carr joining the Saints gives them the best QB in the NFC South. Sigh. Have to love adding Jamaal Williams, especially with the possibility of league action hovering over Alvin Kamara. Dennis Allen went defense with the first two picks in the draft and that should be a needed shot for the defensive line. Grade: B

New York Giants

The Giants looked to shore up their wide receiver/tight end corps and did exactly that. They grabbed Darren Waller from the Raiders and he could be a huge target for Daniel Jones. Signing Jones to the lucrative, long-term contract feels like risky business. Add in Parris Campbell, Jameson Crowder, and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt and the Giants could have an exciting offense … through the air. What is going to happen with Saquon Barkley? Keep an eye on that situation. Grade: B+

New York Jets

The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers. Grade: A

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a long-term deal. A wise, wise move. They continue to draft players from Georgia, and that strategy likely will continue to work. Players moved on through free agency but Howie Roseman knows what he is doing and has a gift. Grade: A

Pittsburgh Steelers

Does Patrick Peterson have anything left? That will be worth watching as the Steelers added the perennial Pro Bowler to their secondary. Joey Porter Jr. knows what it meets to be a player in Pittsburgh and should be a stellar addition through the draft. Broderick Jones of Georgia became the first OL taken by the Steelers in the first round since 2012. Grade: B+

San Francisco 49ers

What will the 49ers’ QB position look like in 2023? Sam Darnold is the fallback. Both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are recovering from injuries. More talent was added to a stacked roster. Grade: B+

Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll made a nice pick in Zach Charbonnet from UCLA to complement Kenneth Walker III in the backfield. The pair of first-round picks, Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, have absolute star potential. Will Geno Smith duplicate the success he had in 2022? The return of Bobby Wagner brings familiarity and leadership to the defense. Grade: A-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady retired. The quarterback room is Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Grade: F

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee has problems at QB unless Ryan Tannehill returns healthy. Malik Willis proved in one year he wasn’t the answer to the future. Will Levis fell from what some thought was the top of the first round to the second day. Mike Vrabel has a lot of work to do. Don’t be surprised if he can get the team in the right direction but it will not be easy. Grade: C

Washington Commanders

The Washington fans and NFL win once the sale of the team from the Snyders to Josh Harris’ group is made official. Grade: A

