Updated NBA playoff picture amid reported 22-team season return plan

The NBA is on track to return and finish the 2019-20 season.

The league reportedly is set to approve a 22-team format to conclude the campaign. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Wednesday the breakdown of the conferences.

So the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify.

The NBA's back.

It's important to note this proposal includes every playoff round keeping its normal Best-of-7 format, per Marc Stein of the New York Times. There had been speculation that the first round could return to a Best-of-5 format to allow the playoffs to be done quicker.

One key element of the NBA's return-to-play plan is that it calls for best-of-seven series in every playoff round ...

after concerns in the early days of the league's shutdown that the playoffs would have to be modified

Under the proposal noted above, eight more regular season games will be played by each of the 22 teams, so it's still possible that teams outside of a playoff spot could jump into the mix if they play well upon returning. It's also very possible, especially in the Western Conference, that the seeding could change after the eight games are played.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, a play-in tournament could decide the No. 8 seed in each conference. Here's how that would work:

If the ninth seed is more than four games behind the eighth seed, the eighth seed earns the playoff spot; if the ninth seed is four or fewer games behind, then the eighth and ninth seed will enter a play-in tournament that is double-elimination for the eighth seed and single-elimination for ninth.

Let's take an updated look at the playoff picture in both conferences.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee Bucks: 53-12, 0 games back

2. Toronto Raptors: 46-18, 6.5 GB

3. Boston Celtics: 43-21, 9.5 GB

4. Miami Heat: 41-24, 12 GB

5. Indiana Pacers: 39-26, 14 GB

6. Philadelphia 76ers: 39-26, 14 GB

7. Brooklyn Nets: 30-24, 22.5 GB

8. Orlando Magic: 30-25, 23 GB

9. Washington Wizards: 24-40, 28.5 GB

















The Boston Celtics would play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round if the league went straight to the playoffs. This would be a tough matchup for Boston given Philly's impressive roster and the fact the Sixers won three out of four games in the 2019-20 season series.

But with eight regular season games left to be played under this proposal, it's possible the 76ers could move as high as the No. 4 or No. 5 seed. The ideal first-round opponent for the C's -- if they stay in the No. 3 seed -- would be the Indiana Pacers, who Boston swept in last year's first round. The Pacers don't have the same superstar skill, interior size or matchup problems that the Sixers would give the Celtics.

It's also possible the Celtics could fall to the No. 4 seed, or even climb to the No. 2 seed if the Toronto Raptors falter. The most likely scenario is the C's staying where they are at No. 3.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 49-14, 0 games back

2. Los Angeles Clippers: 44-20, 5.5 GB

3. Denver Nuggets: 43-22, 7 GB

4. Utah Jazz: 41-23, 8.5 GB

5. OKC Thunder: 40-24, 9.5 GB

6. Houston Rockets: 40-24, 9.5 GB

7. Dallas Mavericks: 40-27, 11 GB

8. Memphis Grizzlies: 32-33, 18 GB

9. Portland Trail Blazers: 29-37, 21.5 GB

10. New Orleans Pelicans: 28-36, 21.5 GB

11. Sacramento Kings: 28-36, 21.5 GB

12. San Antonio Spurs: 27-36, 22 GB

13. Phoenix Suns: 26-39, 24 GB

























The regular season finish in the West could be crazy and exciting with seeds No. 4 through No. 7 separated by just 2.5 games. The Lakers would have to really collapse to lose the No. 1 seed, and the Clippers are unlikely to fall below No. 3. Aside from the two L.A. teams, much of the playoff seeding in the West remains up for grabs.

The race for the final spot will be interesting as well. The New Orleans Pelicans, with No. 1 pick Zion Williamson healthy and in the lineup, will be among the most-watched teams. It would be awesome if the Pelicans earned the No. 8 seed and Williamson went up against LeBron James and the Lakers in the first round, but the odds aren't on New Orleans' side.

If the Grizzlies hold on and secure a postseason berth, their 2020 first-round pick will go to the Celtics.

