Updated national title odds with CFP four days away

This year marks the end of the four-team playoffs as the field is set to expand to 12 teams in 2024. Fortunately, we are going out with a bang as this feels like the most competitive field we have had in the 10 seasons of the system. Alabama fans have been beyond spoiled as Nick Saban has guided the Tide to playoff appearances in eight of those seasons.

While some people are frustrated with the committee’s decision to leave Florida State out, any reasonable fan can see that a Nick Saban-led Alabama team would certainly fare much better in the playoffs than a Seminoles team on their backup quarterback. On Jan. 1, when Alabama and Michigan kick off in the iconic Rose Bowl and dual it out for three and a half hours, I don’t think many people will be complaining then.

Aside from being just four really solid football teams, all of the playoff games have incredibly intriguing storylines. For example, Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh are both documented to not be fans of one another as well as Harbaugh being in the midst of a massive scandal. In the other game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will face off against his former school in Washington. There is also a chance that we get a Week 2 rematch of Alabama-Texas in the national championship.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a season sweep over the highly regarded Oregon Ducks, the Washington Huskies enter the semi-finals with the longest odds by a wide margin. The second half of the season was filled with close victories, but something must be said about a team that just won’t lose.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is officially back, and it comes at the best time as they are set to join the Southeastern Conference next summer alongside Oklahoma. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian might be the best player caller in college football right now, and having already beat Alabama they will enter the Playoffs with very high levels of confidence.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After a Week 3 struggle win against the Group of 5 USF Bulls, there was a case to be made that Alabama wasn’t even a Top 25 team. Yet, here we are ten weeks later and Alabama is two victories away from a national championship. The odds makers are essentially suggesting that the winner of the Rose Bowl has a really good chance to beat the winner of the the Sugar bowl semi-final.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Michigan’s odds come in at +185 while Alabama is just lurking over their shoulder at +190, meaning the oddsmakers think that this game is a total toss-up. Ultimately, the Rose Bowl will come down to who can control the lines of scrimmage and establish success on the ground. Michigan and Alabama last met in the 2020 Citrus Bowl where Mac Jones led Alabama to an emphatic 35-16 victory.

RollTideWire's prediction

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I think that we will get an Alabama vs. Texas rematch in the national title with the Crimson Tide getting their revenge to cap off one of the most incredible seasons in program history. Historically, the SEC has matched up very well with the Big Ten in these kinds of spots and I think that Texas just has a more talented roster than Washington. As for the national championship, it is just hard to beat a team twice, especially when it’s for all of the marbles and Nick Saban is on the opposing sideline.

