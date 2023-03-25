Updated national championship odds entering the Elite Eight

Just eight teams remain in the hunt for a national title heading into Saturday. For the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament, zero No. 1 seeds have advanced past the Sweet 16.

Top-seeded Alabama fell to San Diego State 71-64 in the upset of the weekend. The Aztecs held Alabama star Brandon Miller to just nine points in the win.

Fellow No. 1 seed Houston lost to Miami just a couple hours later as the final one seed domino to fall. Miami’s outside shooting was too much for Houston’s normally stingy defense to handle.

Texas is now the highest ranked team remaining in the tournament after dismantling Xavier. The Longhorns join Kansas State in representing the Big 12 in the Elite Eight.

Other intriguing storylines included Creighton ending Princeton’s cinderella story, Gonzaga hitting a late three-pointer to beat UCLA and FAU upsetting Tennessee.

Here is a complete look at the updated national title odds entering the Elite Eight according to BetMGM.

FAU: +1600

Miami: +1200

DOWN GOES THE FINAL NO. 1 SEED 🚨 MIAMI STUNS HOUSTON TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE EIGHT! pic.twitter.com/uk4pG2SM6B — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2023

San Diego State

SAN DIEGO STATE WANTED BAMA‼️ THE AZTECS TAKE DOWN THE NO. 1 OVERALL SEED 😱 pic.twitter.com/kvDRECTjNP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2023

Kansas State: +800

Creighton: +550

Story continues

Gonzaga: +400

Texas: +350

THE TEXAS LONGHORNS ARE HEADING TO THE ELITE EIGHT 🤘 pic.twitter.com/BYaFGbU1NP — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 25, 2023

UCONN

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire