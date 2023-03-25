Updated national championship odds entering the Elite Eight
Just eight teams remain in the hunt for a national title heading into Saturday. For the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament, zero No. 1 seeds have advanced past the Sweet 16.
Top-seeded Alabama fell to San Diego State 71-64 in the upset of the weekend. The Aztecs held Alabama star Brandon Miller to just nine points in the win.
Fellow No. 1 seed Houston lost to Miami just a couple hours later as the final one seed domino to fall. Miami’s outside shooting was too much for Houston’s normally stingy defense to handle.
Texas is now the highest ranked team remaining in the tournament after dismantling Xavier. The Longhorns join Kansas State in representing the Big 12 in the Elite Eight.
Other intriguing storylines included Creighton ending Princeton’s cinderella story, Gonzaga hitting a late three-pointer to beat UCLA and FAU upsetting Tennessee.
Here is a complete look at the updated national title odds entering the Elite Eight according to BetMGM.
FAU: +1600
WE ARE ELITE!!! pic.twitter.com/Ow8yEp5RUJ
— FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 24, 2023
Miami: +1200
DOWN GOES THE FINAL NO. 1 SEED 🚨
MIAMI STUNS HOUSTON TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE EIGHT! pic.twitter.com/uk4pG2SM6B
— ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2023
San Diego State
SAN DIEGO STATE WANTED BAMA‼️
THE AZTECS TAKE DOWN THE NO. 1 OVERALL SEED 😱 pic.twitter.com/kvDRECTjNP
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2023
Kansas State: +800
CATS WIN!!!!!!!!#KStateMBB x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/WNNZjv90Fu
— K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 24, 2023
Creighton: +550
NOW IT’S FEELING ELITE #GoJays x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/oZj1qFVU9Z
— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 25, 2023
Gonzaga: +400
ADVANCING!💪 pic.twitter.com/xLHbB8TpN6
— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 24, 2023
Texas: +350
THE TEXAS LONGHORNS ARE HEADING TO THE ELITE EIGHT 🤘 pic.twitter.com/BYaFGbU1NP
— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 25, 2023
UCONN
HUSKIES WIN ‼️#Made4March pic.twitter.com/zsXcjxrex0
— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 24, 2023