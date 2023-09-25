Advertisement

Updated NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after William Byron's Win at Texas

Mike Pryson
·1 min read
Updated NASCAR Playoff Standings after TexasChris Graythen - Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to advance to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs, thanks to his win on Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Byron's win was the 300th in NASCAR Cup competition for Hendrick Motorsports and team owner Rick Hendrick.

The Round of 12 continues on Oct. 1 at Talladega and concludes at Charlotte on Oct. 9. Following the race at Charlotte, the field will be cut to eight.

NASCAR Playoff Standings

After first of three races in Round of 12.

  1. x-William Byron, Chevrolet, 3,083

  2. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 3,074

  3. Chris Buescher, Ford, 3,059

  4. Christopher Bell, Toyota, 3,057

  5. Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 3,056

  6. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 3,049

  7. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 3,045

  8. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 3,039

  9. Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 3,037

  10. Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 3,036

  11. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 3,028

  12. Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 3,022

x-Qualified for Round of 8 with win at Texas on Sept. 24.