Updated NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after William Byron's Win at Texas
Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to advance to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs, thanks to his win on Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Byron's win was the 300th in NASCAR Cup competition for Hendrick Motorsports and team owner Rick Hendrick.
The Round of 12 continues on Oct. 1 at Talladega and concludes at Charlotte on Oct. 9. Following the race at Charlotte, the field will be cut to eight.
NASCAR Playoff Standings
After first of three races in Round of 12.
x-William Byron, Chevrolet, 3,083
Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 3,074
Chris Buescher, Ford, 3,059
Christopher Bell, Toyota, 3,057
Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 3,056
Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 3,049
Brad Keselowski, Ford, 3,045
Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 3,039
Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 3,037
Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 3,036
Ryan Blaney, Ford, 3,028
Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 3,022
x-Qualified for Round of 8 with win at Texas on Sept. 24.