Updated NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after William Byron's Win at Texas

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to advance to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs, thanks to his win on Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Byron's win was the 300th in NASCAR Cup competition for Hendrick Motorsports and team owner Rick Hendrick.



The Round of 12 continues on Oct. 1 at Talladega and concludes at Charlotte on Oct. 9. Following the race at Charlotte, the field will be cut to eight.

NASCAR Playoff Standings

After first of three races in Round of 12.

x-William Byron, Chevrolet, 3,083 Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 3,074 Chris Buescher, Ford, 3,059 Christopher Bell, Toyota, 3,057 Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 3,056 Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 3,049 Brad Keselowski, Ford, 3,045 Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 3,039 Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 3,037 Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 3,036 Ryan Blaney, Ford, 3,028 Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 3,022

x-Qualified for Round of 8 with win at Texas on Sept. 24.