Updated move-in date set for Florida’s $85M football facility

Ribbon cutting day is almost upon the Florida Gators. Previously expected to be ready by the end of July, The James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center is scheduled to open on August 14.

The $85 million facility broke ground in June of 2020 on the site of the old Alfred A. McKethan Stadium, the former home of the Florida Gators baseball team before they moved into the new Florida Ballpark for the 2021 season.

Located next to the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, the new training center will be considered to be one of the best in the country, including brand new weight rooms, locker rooms, a rehabilitation facility with hydrotherapy, a cabana-style pool, a recording studio, barbershop, and much more.

While the football team and its staff will be housed in the new facility, it will also be open to all University of Florida student-athletes, with a new dining hall and lounge with the aim of connecting student-athletes across all sports.

While the project was funded, approved, and began construction during Dan Mullen’s time in Gainesville, the facility reflects a clear intention from Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin that the Gators will provide Billy Napier with whatever he needs to be successful at the highest levels of college football.

