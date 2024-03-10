Updated: Michigan State basketball’s Big Ten Tournament seeding scenarios heading into Sunday

There is just one day left in the regular season across college basketball, as the postseason is set to start and seriously ramp up. Sunday’s slate of regular season games will shape the remaining undecided conference tournament seedings.

For the Big Ten, there is still 64 possible scenarios that the seeding can play out for the Big Ten Tournament, but for MSU, the scenarios are quite simple.

To get the 6-seed: Michigan State needs to beat Indiana and Illinois beats Iowa.

To get the 7-seed: Michigan State needs to beat Indiana and Iowa beats Illinois.

To get the 8-seed: Michigan State loses to Indiana.

So quite simply for the Spartans, beating Indiana will lock them into the 6 or 7-seed in the Big Ten Tournament and losing to Indiana will lock them into 8-seed.

Check out all of the possible Big Ten Tournament scenarios via X:

Big Ten Tournament Seeding – The Final 64 Scenarios: pic.twitter.com/dstR1WAcUF — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 10, 2024

