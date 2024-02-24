An updated look at Wisconsin football’s highest NIL player valuations
Wisconsin football returns to the field for spring practice in late March.
It is then that we’ll get a first glimpse at some of the Badgers’ newcomers, including former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, former Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker and former Arkansas linebacker Jaheim Thomas.
The spring period promises to be an active one after Wisconsin’s disappointing 7-6 campaign. Improvements are needed on both sides of the football as the program prepares to face one of the conference’s toughest schedules.
Before football itself returns, it’s time to check in on the latest NIL valuations for Wisconsin’s top players.
On3’s NIL valuation algorithm is based on four factors: on-field performance, social media influence, general exposure and data of existing NIL deals.
Below are On3’s top 10 NIL valuations on the 2024 Wisconsin Badgers:
(Remember, these are only valuations and not reported or confirmed NIL deals or numbers)
Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.
QB Nick Evers
On3 NIL Valuation: $81K
Nick Evers transferred to Wisconsin before last season and is yet to see any playing time. But the former four-star recruit brings a ton of pure talent to the table, and a ton of hype.
OL Joe Huber
On3 NIL Valuation: $91K
Huber was one of the numerous players to follow Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin. He’s in line to start at one of the guard positions this season.
OLB John Pius
On3 NIL Valuation: $122K
Pius was one of Wisconsin’s highest-rated transfers this offseason, coming off All-American honors at the FCS level. He should help spice up a pass rush that struggled to sack opposing quarterbacks last season.
S Hunter Wohler
On3 NIL Valuation: $127K
Wohler is the unquestioned leader of the defense, both statistically and emotionally. He is again set to be the best player when the Wisconsin defense takes the field, setting up what should be a selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
OT Jack Nelson
On3 NIL Valuation: $175K
Nelson returns for his fourth season as a starter at Wisconsin and third as its left tackle. The veteran needs a big season to increase his NFL Draft stock.
OT Riley Mahlman
On3 NIL Valuation: $190K
Mahlman, meanwhile, is back for his fourth season at Wisconsin and third as a starter. He and Nelson occupy the bookends of the offensive line, two of the most important positions on the field.
LB Jaheim Thomas
On3 NIL Valuation: $200K
Thomas was one of Wisconsin’s highest-rated transfer additions this offseason. He joins the Badgers after a 90-tackle, 6.5 tackle-for-loss, 3.5-sack 2023 season at Arkansas. He might lead the Badgers in tackles this season.
DL James Thompson Jr.
On3 NIL Valuation: $211K
This slot is a bit surprising. But Thompson returns as Wisconsin’s most productive defensive lineman, and one of the most important pieces of the 2024 defense.
CB Ricardo Hallman
On3 NIL Valuation: $394K
Hallman has quickly become one of the faces of this Wisconsin team. His seven interceptions led the team in 2023, easily sealing his status as the Badgers’ No. 1 corner.
QB Tyler Van Dyke
On3 NIL Valuation: $400K
Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin this offseason after starting for three years at Miami. While he’s a well-known name across the sport, a stellar year in Phil Longo’s offense would explode his popularity and NFL Draft status.