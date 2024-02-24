An updated look at Wisconsin football’s highest NIL player valuations

Wisconsin football returns to the field for spring practice in late March.

It is then that we’ll get a first glimpse at some of the Badgers’ newcomers, including former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, former Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker and former Arkansas linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

The spring period promises to be an active one after Wisconsin’s disappointing 7-6 campaign. Improvements are needed on both sides of the football as the program prepares to face one of the conference’s toughest schedules.

Before football itself returns, it’s time to check in on the latest NIL valuations for Wisconsin’s top players.

On3’s NIL valuation algorithm is based on four factors: on-field performance, social media influence, general exposure and data of existing NIL deals.

Below are On3’s top 10 NIL valuations on the 2024 Wisconsin Badgers:

(Remember, these are only valuations and not reported or confirmed NIL deals or numbers)

QB Nick Evers

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Nick Evers (7) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL Valuation: $81K

Nick Evers transferred to Wisconsin before last season and is yet to see any playing time. But the former four-star recruit brings a ton of pure talent to the table, and a ton of hype.

OL Joe Huber

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (1) takes advantage of a block by offensive lineman Joe Huber (60) during the first quarter of their game against Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

On3 NIL Valuation: $91K

Huber was one of the numerous players to follow Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin. He’s in line to start at one of the guard positions this season.

OLB John Pius

Oct 7, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) is sacked by William & Mary Tribe linebacker John Pius (8) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL Valuation: $122K

Pius was one of Wisconsin’s highest-rated transfers this offseason, coming off All-American honors at the FCS level. He should help spice up a pass rush that struggled to sack opposing quarterbacks last season.

S Hunter Wohler

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL Valuation: $127K

Wohler is the unquestioned leader of the defense, both statistically and emotionally. He is again set to be the best player when the Wisconsin defense takes the field, setting up what should be a selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

OT Jack Nelson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On3 NIL Valuation: $175K

Nelson returns for his fourth season as a starter at Wisconsin and third as its left tackle. The veteran needs a big season to increase his NFL Draft stock.

OT Riley Mahlman

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL Valuation: $190K

Mahlman, meanwhile, is back for his fourth season at Wisconsin and third as a starter. He and Nelson occupy the bookends of the offensive line, two of the most important positions on the field.

LB Jaheim Thomas

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Jaheim Thomas (28) makes the tackle during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL Valuation: $200K

Thomas was one of Wisconsin’s highest-rated transfer additions this offseason. He joins the Badgers after a 90-tackle, 6.5 tackle-for-loss, 3.5-sack 2023 season at Arkansas. He might lead the Badgers in tackles this season.

DL James Thompson Jr.

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) celebrates after sacking Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL Valuation: $211K

This slot is a bit surprising. But Thompson returns as Wisconsin’s most productive defensive lineman, and one of the most important pieces of the 2024 defense.

CB Ricardo Hallman

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) runs 95 yards for a touchdown after an interception during the second quarter of their game against Rutgers Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

On3 NIL Valuation: $394K

Hallman has quickly become one of the faces of this Wisconsin team. His seven interceptions led the team in 2023, easily sealing his status as the Badgers’ No. 1 corner.

QB Tyler Van Dyke

Nov 24, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) looks to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL Valuation: $400K

Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin this offseason after starting for three years at Miami. While he’s a well-known name across the sport, a stellar year in Phil Longo’s offense would explode his popularity and NFL Draft status.

