An updated look at the Wisconsin basketball roster entering 2023-24

Wisconsin basketball has had a number of changes this offseason, and more could be on the way. The Badgers have brought in arguably the biggest get of the Greg Gard era, had players transfer out, had a commit come and then decide to go elsewhere, and are still in the hunt for a backup big.

As the dust settles in this late stage of the transfer portal game, Wisconsin is still being linked to a number of potential backup bigs who have yet to decide on their next destination.

Here is a look at where Wisconsin’s roster stands after a number of offseason moves:

Sophomore Guard Connor Essegian

MADISON, WISCONSIN – MARCH 19: Connor Essegian #3 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after the Wisconsin Badgers defeat the Liberty Flames in the second round of the NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament at Kohl Center on March 19, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

It was a tremendous freshman campaign for Essegian who will help lead Wisconsin’s offense in 2023-24. He started the final 19 games of the year while averaging 11.7 points per game and earning All-Big Ten freshman team honors.

Junior Guard Kamari McGee

McGee came over from UW Green Bay last season, and played in all 30 games for Wisconsin off the bench in 2022-23.

Graduate Student Forward Tyler Wahl

Mar 8, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) brings the ball up court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It was an up and down year for Wahl as he had to lead Wisconsin in 2022-23. This will be his fifth and final year in Madison, and the Badgers will need all they can get from the Minnesota native. Pay close attention to how his scoring at the rim looks, as he had issues finishing in the paint at times last season.

Junior Guard Isaac Lindsey

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 10: Isaac Lindsey #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers and Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans battle for a loose ball during the first half at Kohl Center on January 10, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Lindsey is a Wisconsin native who came to the Badgers from UNLV in 2021-22. The former walk-on earned a scholarship spot last season.

Senior Guard Max Klesmit

MADISON, WISCONSIN – MARCH 14: Max Klesmit #11 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after hitting a three point shot during the second half of the game against the Bradley Braves at Kohl Center on March 14, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Max Klesmit played a pivotal role for Wisconsin on both ends in 2022-23. Often tasked with guarding the opponent’s best perimeter threat, Klesmit’s offense came to life late in the season. He will once again be a key contributor for a Badger team hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Redshirt-Freshman Guard Luke Haertle

Badger fans, what we think?? pic.twitter.com/hOY9GdzpP9 — Luke Haertle (@LukeHaertle) November 5, 2022

Haertle joined Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on in 2022-23. He took his redshirt year last season.

Senior Guard Justin Taphorn

MADISON, WISCONSIN – MARCH 19: Head Coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on during the first half of the game against the Liberty Flames in the second round of the NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament at Kohl Center on March 19, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Taphorn appeared in 7 games as a freshman and five games as a sophomore.

Senior Forward Carter Gilmore

Feb 26, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) grabs a rebound over Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Gilmore projects to be in Wisconsin’s rotation for 2023-24. He played in all 35 games last season, started three, and averaged 2.6 points per contest in just over 12 minutes.

Sophomore Guard Isaac Gard

Jan 17, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard high fives fans following the Wisconsin Badgers 63-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

That last name probably sounds familiar. Gard is the son of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, and walked on to the team last season.

Sophomore Forward Chris Hodges

Hodges appeared in 14 games as a freshman last season, and scored his first points against Michigan State on January 10. He took a redshirt season in 2021-22.

Senior Forward Steven Crowl

Feb 22, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) rebounds the ball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Crowl will be Wisconsin’s starting five man in 2023-24. The Minnesota native started all 35 games last season and averaged 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in just over 30 minutes per game.

Junior Guard Chucky Hepburn

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) passes the ball against the North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s starting point guard will need to lead the way for the Badgers on both ends in 2023-24. The Nebraska native was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season, and averaged 12.2 points to co-lead the Badgers in scoring.

Sophomore Guard Ross Candelino

Candelino joined Wisconsin as a walk-on in 2022-23. The sophomore appeared in five games last season.

Junior Forward Markus Ilver

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 07: Markus Ilver #35 of the Wisconsin Badgers takes a shot over Coleman Hawkins #33 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at State Farm Center on January 07, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ilver appeared in 18 games for Wisconsin last season. He scored a career-high 6 points against Dayton at the Battle For Atlantis.

UP NEXT: The new additions

Freshman Guard John Blackwell

The Michigan native is a three-star combo guard in the 2023 class. 247Sports has him ranked as the third-best prospect in the state of Michigan.

Freshman Guard Jack Janicki

Wisconsin got another good one 💥💯 Excited to officially announce that Jack Janicki has signed on to be a Badger as part of our 2023 Signing Class 📰 https://t.co/K4g32ZQoXQ pic.twitter.com/m3wmAyyCoy — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 2, 2023

Janicki is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Minnesota. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Loyola-Chicago, Rice, and Vermont among others.

Sophomore Guard AJ Storr

The biggest get in the Greg Gard era, Storr comes to Wisconsin by way of St. John’s. He averaged 8.8 points per game as a freshman last season and was a former four-star recruit.

Freshman Forward Nolan Winter

The skill level of 6-10 Nolan Winter (@NolanWinter5) makes him an intriguing inside/out threat. Jump shot is pure, can deck it with purpose, & footwork/touch on the block 23.4 ppg on 64.1% FG. No. 47 in 2023 On3 150@PulleyHoopshttps://t.co/GTZt9PS59zpic.twitter.com/6Qfv1MD1kt — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 9, 2023

The 6-foot-10 versatile big is part of an exciting 2023 class in Madison.

Freshman Forward Gus Yalden

The top recruit in Wisconsin’s freshman class, Gus Yalden is finally coming to town. The “Gus Bus” should provide an immediate impact for a Wisconsin team in need of his versatile skillset.

