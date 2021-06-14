Updated look at where Texas’ 2022 recruiting class ranks in the nation

Texas recently jumped Oklahoma in the 2022 recruiting class rankings.

The Longhorns received a commitment from three-star athlete Anthony Jones over the weekend, while the Sooners lost four-star wide receiver Jordan Hudson when he decommited on Monday.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first full cycle at Texas sits at No. 7 in the nation according to 247Sports. Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Rutgers and Penn State are the only programs listed ahead of the Longhorns.

Here’s an updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the nation for the 2022 cycle:

Ohio State LSU Notre Dame Georgia Rutgers Penn State Texas Mississippi State Texas A&M Oklahoma

Texas has 10 commitments in the 2022 class, including seven four-star prospects and two three-star recruits. Their average grade per commit is 92.47 which trails only Ohio State, LSU and Georgia.

Four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy, safety Bryan Allen Jr. and running back Jaydon Blue are the highest graded commits in Texas’ class. Sarkisian has plenty of momentum on the recruiting trail right now. Don’t be surprised if several other commitments are announced within the next few weeks.