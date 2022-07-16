Updated look at where the Sooners stand among Big 12 teams in 247Sports team recruiting rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners have added 11 commitments in the last month and a half to make a significant jump in the 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings.

They’ve made the biggest move up the rankings since June 30, landing commitments from four-star players like Cayden Green, Jaquaize Pettaway, Samuel Omosigho, Adepoju Adebawore, and Daylan Smothers. Add them to a recruiting class that includes five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and four-star running back Kalib Hicks, and this group has a chance to improve even further beyond their No. 11 class in the country.

While the Texas Longhorns lead the way in the Big 12, the Sooners have closed the gap with their incredible couple of weeks in the month of July.

Let’s take a look at how the Big 12 stacks up in the latest team recruiting rankings from 247Sports.

Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold leads the team onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 6

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 0

Three-Star: 6

Top Commit: Three-star DL Tony Terry – Jackson, Mo.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) walks through a crowd of fans on the field after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 10

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 0

Three-Star: 10

Top Commit: Three-star QB Zane Flores – Gretna, Neb.

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs away from West Virginia Mountaineers safety Alonzo Addae (4) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 13

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 2

Three-Star: 11

Top Commit: Four-star QB Avery Johnson – Maize, Kan.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) runs the ball for a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Commits: 18

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 1

Three-Star: 16

Top Commit: Four-star QB J.J. Kohl – Ankeny, Iowa

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 15

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 2

Three-Star: 13

Top Commit: Four-star DL Avion Carter – Amarillo, Texas

West Virginia Mountaineers

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) celebrates a first down during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 18

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 1

Three-Star: 17

Top Commit: Four-star WR Rodney Gallagher – Uniontown, Pa.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 22, 2016; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) rushes against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Will Johnson (12) at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 23

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 2

Three-Star: 19

Top Commit: Four-star EDGE Isaiah Crawford – Post, Texas

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) scores a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 22

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 3

Three-Star: 18

Top Commit: Four-star OT Isaiah Robinson – Arlington, Texas

Oklahoma Sooners

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 16

Five-Star: 1

Four-Star: 7

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Five-star QB Jackson Arnold – Denton, Texas

Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 18

Five-Star: 3

Four-Star: 9

Three-Star: 6

Top Commit: Five-star QB Arch Manning – New Orleans, La.

