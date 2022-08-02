Updated look at where OU stands in 247Sports team recruiting rankings after Colton Vasek commitment

With the July the Oklahoma Sooners had and the addition of Colton Vasek to the recruiting class, there’s a great chance OU will end up with a top three recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

Pretty good for a program with a first-time head coach. Brent Venables and his staff are doing fantastic work on the recruiting trail, proving they have the recruiting chops to go head-to-head with some of the best recruiting schools and come out on top.

The latest commitment from Colton Vasek shows that they can go deep into a rival’s territory and land a highly regarded prospect. The Sooners went into Austin and won over a Longhorns’ legacy, adding the four-star defensive end to Sooners 2023 class.

Another first-time head coach is crushing it on the recruiting trail as well. Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are No. 1 in 247Sports composite team rankings.

Like Oklahoma, it doesn’t appear that the coaching change or having a first-time head coach has done anything to hinder the recruiting potential of the two blue blood programs. Oregon, the other Power Five school that lost its head coach to another Power Five program, is the only one of the three that is behind the school that took their head coach, Mario Cristobal. Oregon, however, only has 12 commitments in the class compared to Miami’s 17. There’s still a chance the Ducks can catch the Hurricanes.

For Oklahoma in particular, the move from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables has helped the Sooners recruit better on the defensive side of the ball, specifically the defensive line.

The additions of Vasek, Adepoju Adebawore, and Derrick LeBlanc, combined with the predictions favoring the Sooners for Jordan Renaud (4-star) and David Hicks (5-star) has Oklahoma on track to make significant additions to the defensive front they’ll take into the SEC in the next year or two.

The Sooners are in a fantastic position to get commitments from Hicks, Renaud, four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans, four-star ATH Jacobe Johnson, and four-star cornerback Makari Vickers, which will push them into historic territory.

Several of those commitments could come at any moment, while Evans and Vickers will make their pledge at the end of the month.

After another big-time commitment for the Oklahoma Sooners, where do they stand in 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings as of August 2?

Oregon Ducks

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks fans sing during a time out during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 38-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 12

Total Points: 216.20

Baylor Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 23

Total Points: 219.64

USC Trojans

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 13

Total Points: 228.62

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 23

Total Points: 235.97

Florida Gators

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 16

Total Points: 238.42

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 19

Total Points: 252.22

LSU Tigers

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 17

Total Points: 254.78

Miami Hurricanes

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program’s history. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Total Commits: 16

Total Points: 260.29

Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 23, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin high-fives a young fan prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 18

Total Points: 260.68

Clemson Tigers

Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) dunk Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bucket full of Cheez-ItÕs during the final seconds of the fourth quarter in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Clemson defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 18

Total Points: 263.63

Oklahoma Sooners

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables speaks to the crowd during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 19

Total Points: 267.31

Texas Longhorns

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches his team compete against Baylor Bears in the first half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

Total Points: 273.51

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 18

Total Points: 279.07

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 19

Total Points: 283.19

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 17

Total Points: 283.46

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commits: 20

Total Points: 285.56

