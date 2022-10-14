Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023
There could be some movement in the 2023 recruiting class rankings over the coming weeks.
For Texas in particular, they’re not giving up on the recruitments of five-star linebacker Anthony Hill (Texas A&M commit) and four-star edge Colton Vasek (Oklahoma commit). The talented duo are essentially on flip watch due to the Longhorns’ recent success coupled with Texas A&M and Oklahoma’s struggles.
In 247Sports’ current 2023 class rankings, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma are very close together. Less than two points separate the five schools from each other.
Alabama appears to be on their way to locking down the No. 1 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, while several other SEC schools are present within the top 10.
Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country at this time.
Tennessee (263.13)
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Clemson (264.18)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Florida (267.85)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
LSU (283.46)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame (284.09)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (284.75)
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State (285.20)
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma (285.70)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Georgia (292.84)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (310.10)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports