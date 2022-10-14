Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

There could be some movement in the 2023 recruiting class rankings over the coming weeks.

For Texas in particular, they’re not giving up on the recruitments of five-star linebacker Anthony Hill (Texas A&M commit) and four-star edge Colton Vasek (Oklahoma commit). The talented duo are essentially on flip watch due to the Longhorns’ recent success coupled with Texas A&M and Oklahoma’s struggles.

In 247Sports’ current 2023 class rankings, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma are very close together. Less than two points separate the five schools from each other.

Alabama appears to be on their way to locking down the No. 1 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, while several other SEC schools are present within the top 10.

Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country at this time.

Tennessee (263.13)

Clemson (264.18)

Florida (267.85)

LSU (283.46)

Notre Dame (284.09)

Texas (284.75)

Ohio State (285.20)

Oklahoma (285.70)

Georgia (292.84)

Alabama (310.10)

