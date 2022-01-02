Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the nation for the 2022 cycle

Between the one-time transfer rule and NIL opportunities, it’s been a wild recruiting cycle.

Texas A&M has been able to put together the highest graded recruiting class of all time, and Texas has a top five class in the country after finishing with a 5-7 record in Steve Sarkisian’s first season.

The typical powerhouse programs of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State are still near the top of the 2022 class rankings as well. After the sudden departure of head coach Lincoln Riley which caused several players to decommit, Oklahoma’s class is now sitting at a respectable No. 10 in the country.

Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, one of the nation’s top players in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Under Armour All-America game to add to the Aggies already rich class.

Take a look at an updated look of the top 10 recruiting classes in the country, according to 247Sports team rankings.

Editor’s note: Last updated on Jan. 2 at 3:30 pm CT.

Oklahoma (253.03 pts)

Michigan (258.69 pts)

North Carolina (259.42 pts)

Notre Dame (271.23 pts)

Penn State (276.81 pts)

Texas (281.97 pts)

Ohio State (297.15 pts)

Georgia (311.96 pts)

Alabama (317.45 pts)

Texas A&M (325.14 pts)

