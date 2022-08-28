Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023
Two Big 12 programs currently have a top five recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle.
Texas’ 2023 class is headlined by five-star quarterback Arch Manning and ranks as the No. 2 overall class. Oklahoma isn’t far behind with the No. 4 class in the country.
Alabama remains atop the rankings with 21 total commitments, while Notre Dame and Ohio State round out the rest of the top five. Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Miami and Florida are in solid position to conclude the 2023 cycle with a top 10 class in the nation.
Recruiting rankings are essentially a game of see-saw up until signing day as some of the nation’s top prospects have yet to announce their commitments and others could choose to decommit from their current pledge.
Here’s an updated look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country at this time.
Florida: 261.71
20 total commits
Miami: 264.31
17 total commits
Clemson: 268.62
LSU: 277.54
21 total commits
Georgia: 278.68
18 total commits
Ohio State: 284.57
20 total commits
Oklahoma: 284.84
22 total commits
Notre Dame: 285.58
23 total commits
Texas: 286.53
22 total commits
Alabama: 298.26
21 total commits