Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

Texas has gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail this week.

The Longhorns were able to flip four-star edge Colton Vasek from Oklahoma on Tuesday, while five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommitted from Texas A&M on Monday and is expected to be in Austin this weekend.

Texas is eyeing a few other potential flips as well, considering Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse and Louisville commit DeAndre Moore Jr. will make the trip to campus this weekend for the TCU game as well.

With the addition of Vasek this week, the Longhorns now hold the No. 6 class in the country. It’s less than a point behind both Ohio State and LSU in the rankings. If Texas eventually lands Hill, it would skyrocket their class to No. 3 in the nation.

Here’s an updated look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country at this time.

Clemson (269.74)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Florida (270.92)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (279.69)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Miami (280.81)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (286.94)

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State (286.96)

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

LSU (287.90)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (289.25)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (293.70)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (310.01)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire