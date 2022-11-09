Updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023
Texas has gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail this week.
The Longhorns were able to flip four-star edge Colton Vasek from Oklahoma on Tuesday, while five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommitted from Texas A&M on Monday and is expected to be in Austin this weekend.
Texas is eyeing a few other potential flips as well, considering Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse and Louisville commit DeAndre Moore Jr. will make the trip to campus this weekend for the TCU game as well.
With the addition of Vasek this week, the Longhorns now hold the No. 6 class in the country. It’s less than a point behind both Ohio State and LSU in the rankings. If Texas eventually lands Hill, it would skyrocket their class to No. 3 in the nation.
Here’s an updated look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country at this time.
Clemson (269.74)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Florida (270.92)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma (279.69)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Miami (280.81)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (286.94)
Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK
Ohio State (286.96)
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
LSU (287.90)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame (289.25)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia (293.70)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (310.01)
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports