Updated look at Seattle Seahawks injuries following roster trim-down

Tuesday marked the day NFL teams had to trim their rosters to the league-mandated 53 players by 1:00 p.m. PT. After the difficult decisions were made, coach Pete Carroll provided some injury updates for a number of Seattle Seahawks.

Linebacker Alton Robinson (knee)

“He’s still sore,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s not back yet. He’s got a chance to make it by the opener, but he’s not able to go yet; not able to run around. I think he is in the pool and stuff like that.”

Defensive end Boye Mafe (shoulder)

“He was running today,” Carroll said. “He was out there. He’s in pretty good shape to make a bid for coming back two weeks from now. So, it looks promising that he will be okay.”

Cornerback Sidney Jones (concussion)

“They won’t let him practice yet,” Carroll revealed. “He feels fine and he can run and do everything, but he hasn’t been cleared yet, so he’s still getting cleared from the doctors.”

Offensive lineman Jake Curhan (elbow)

“He’s got an elbow thing,” Carroll explained. “Jake’s tough as nails and I can’t imagine that’s going to hold him from being a part of the game, but he’s going to miss a couple days here.”

Guard Damien Lewis (ankle)

“Damien is doing well, quite well, he’s running in the pool and doing some stuff and he’s really encouraged that he’s going to be able to make it back, but we got to see,” Carroll said. “It’s what the player’s thinking.”

Running back Ken Walker III (hernia)

“This is really uncharted territory for him and for us too in that regard in what he’s coming back from,” Carroll shared. “He feels way better, he’s moving around, he was throwing the football around today it’s just going to be one day at a time and I told him I’m going to start punching him in the stomach here pretty soon, a couple days from now.”

Defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow)

“Yeah he’s still got issues with his elbow getting back,” Carroll said. “He’s not back yet.”

Safety Ryan Neal (ankle)

“He’s really close,” Carroll confirmed. “He thinks he can go, but we have to see. He has to prove it, of course. Probably not until next week.”

Cornerback John Reid

“He aggravated his soft tissue thing, so we will wait and see how he goes,” Carroll said. “He’s not ready to practice today.”

