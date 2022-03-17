Updated look at Rams’ WR depth chart after adding Allen Robinson

Despite having one of the deepest groups of wide receivers in the NFL already, the Los Angeles Rams added even more talent to the position in free agency. They went out and agreed to a three-year deal with Allen Robinson on Thursday, bringing the 28-year-old receiver to L.A.

This likely signals the end of Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Rams, but Robinson is a No. 1 receiver on the outside who certainly helps Matthew Stafford and the offense as a whole. He joins a long list of additions the Rams have made at wide receiver in the last five years, a group that includes Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Beckham.

With Robinson now in the mix, the Rams’ depth at wide receiver is excellent. Here’s a look at the breakdown of that position as it stands right now.

It’s hard to see last year’s second-round pick, Atwell, getting much playing time next season with the way the Rams’ depth chart currently looks. He didn’t have a single touch on offense last season and now his outlook is even worse with the additions the Rams have made.

Jefferson’s role is also very much unclear now. He could be a good No. 4 receiver, but after spending a second-round pick on him in 2020, that’s not a great use of his talent.

Regardless, the Rams will sort things out and find the best combination of receivers – or part ways with one of them to potentially recoup assets in a trade, if that’s what they plan to do.