Updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL draft picks

The Eagles joined the blockbuster trade news on Friday agreeing to acquire the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, a fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall), and a 2022 first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 156 overall).

Eagles 2021 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 12 overall (From Dolphins)

Round 2: No. 37 overall

Round 3: No. 70 overall

Round 3: No. 84 (From Indianapolis)

Round 4: No. 123 (From Miami)

Round 5: No. 150 overall

Round 6: No. 189 overall

Round 6: No. 224 overall (Compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 225 overall (Compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 234 overall

Round 7: No. 240 overall (From San Francisco)

The Eagles currently own 11 picks in the draft and 4 of the first 84 thanks to the Carson Wentz trade to Indianapolis.

