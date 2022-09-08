Updated look at Oklahoma’s chances to make the College Football Playoff after week 1

Win and you’re in. Keeping it simple, that’s all Oklahoma has to do to make the College Football Playoff. However, the road ahead is anything but simple.

The schedule plays out in their favor, but they still have tough matchups against Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma State, and road trips to face Iowa State and West Virginia that could prove difficult. A road trip against Nebraska is proving less and less daunting by the week.

And the All State Playoff Predictor over at ESPN kind of reflects an Oklahoma team that is looked upon favorably but, like many national voters, is hedging their bets to an extent, wanting to see more.

Heading into their week two matchup against Kent State, the Sooners are once again heavy favorites and should walk away with another big win. But that won’t do much to move the needle in the playoff predictor.

As things stand right now, the Sooners are sitting with a 6% chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor. That comes in third in the Big 12 behind Texas and Baylor.

Let’s take a look at the updated chances to make the College Football Playoff via the ESPN Playoff Predictor.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 84%

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 80%

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) carries the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Mase Funa (18) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 77%

Clemson Tigers

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5), left, and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) fade back to pass during practice in Clemson Friday, August 12, 2022.

Clemson Football Photos From Aug 12 Practice Before Sept 5 Opener. Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 61%

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, right, during the 51-7 win against the Colorado State Rams, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 25%

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman following a game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 21-10. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 18%

Texas Longhorns

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 11%

Miami Hurricanes

Sep 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal high-fives Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 9%

Baylor Bears

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jaylen Ellis (84) and Albany Great Danes defensive back Elijah Ayers (24) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 9%

Oklahoma Sooners

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables celebrates with players after the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 6%

USC Trojans

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) carries the ball in the first half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 5%

Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 3%

Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 23, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin high-fives a young fan prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Chances to make the College Football Playoff: 2%

[listicle id=70770]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Ben on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire