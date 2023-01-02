Updated look at NFC playoff picture after 'SNF' in Week 17
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
Washington is officially eliminated from the playoffs.
A late TD pass has the Steelers still in the playoff hunt
Coach Lovie Smith believes the Houston Texans will rebound from their 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and be ready for the Indianapolis Colts.
The lawsuit was filed against the social media platform in San Francisco State Court on Thursday.
How the internet reacted to the Chargers' win over the Rams on Sunday.
The Steelers were fighting for their playoff lives. The Ravens were fighting to remain alive in the AFC North race. A defensive battle came down to the wire, with Najee Harris catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett with 56 seconds left to give the Steelers a 16-13 win. The Steelers moved to 8-8 [more]
Christian McCaffrey had high praise for Brandon Aiyuk's performance in the 49ers' 37-34 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Which run game steps up and which one falls flat?
The NFL announced changes to the Week 18 schedule. The Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars games have moved to Saturday. The AFC West matchup will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC. After Jarrett Stidham‘s performance Sunday when he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in taking the 49ers to overtime, the game looks more appetizing. [more]
The AFC South will be decided on Saturday night.
Ryan Kalil and Greg Olsen spent eight seasons as teammates with the Carolina Panthers, including multiple Pro Bowl appearances and key roles on the 2015 team that reached Super Bowl 50.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.
For the first time since the 2016 season, the Giants are in the playoffs.
Sunday Night Football is going as expected in Baltimore. The teams combined for 38 runs, 19 passes, 12 completions, 271 yards and 13 points in the first half. The Ravens lead 10-3 at halftime. Cameron Heyward‘s unnecessary roughness penalty with 11 seconds left, after stopping J.K. Dobbins short of the line to gain on third [more]
The Chargers struggled through midseason because of injuries, but with players returning they've won four in a row and look like a Super Bowl team.
The Packers are win and in. The Seahawks and Lions need to win and get one other result. Here are the clinching scenarios for the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Twitter was buzzing after the New England Patriots' 23-21 victory over the Dolphins.