Updated look at NFC playoff picture after 'SNF' in Week 17

The NFL announced changes to the Week 18 schedule. The Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars games have moved to Saturday. The AFC West matchup will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC. After Jarrett Stidham‘s performance Sunday when he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in taking the 49ers to overtime, the game looks more appetizing. [more]