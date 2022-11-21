Updated look at NFC playoff picture after Week 11's Sunday games
Here is an updated look at the NFC playoff picture after the Sunday games from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Are the Patriots good or just capitalizing on bad teams? Without a stifling defense and a walk-off punt return from rookie Marcus Jones, they could have easily lost to the Jets on Sunday. Phil Perry shares his wide-ranging grades for the 6-4 Pats.
The New York Jets didn't have much to say after they were stunned with a late punt return touchdown in another loss to the New England Patriots.
The Patriots won ugly again Sunday against the AFC East rival Jets, further improving their standing in a tight AFC playoff race. Here's where that race stands entering Week 12.
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest NFC storylines from Week 11 action in the NFL.
The game on Sunday had a lot of duds
Is there a clear-cut favorite in the NFC? Probably not. The Cowboys blew out the Vikings 40-3 in another example of the wide-open NFC.
Studs and duds from the 17-16 loss to the Eagles in Week 11=.
Week 11 of the NFL season showed how important special teams can be and that games can easily turn when role players are on the field.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams returned to action for the first time since Week Seven on Sunday. But his playing time was short lived. Los Angeles has downgraded Williams to out with his ankle injury. Williams caught a 15-yard pass on the sideline in the first quarter but immediately looked like his ankle was bothering him. [more]
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
The game got so bad that CBS changed the game across the country
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.