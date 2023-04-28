Updated look at Jets’ edge group after Will McDonald addition

The New York Jets selected Iowa State edge Will McDonald with the 15th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, adding some more juice to their pass-rush group.

The Jets watched as all the top offensive tackles went off the board, including Broderick Jones, for whom the Steelers jumped the Jets to take him at No. 14. Still, McDonald has tools that can help the Jets on the edge get after the quarterback and add to what was already a strong group.

Here’s a look now at that edge group for the Jets with the addition of McDonald.

Carl Lawson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Only Quinnen Williams (12) had more sacks than Carl Lawson’s seven in 2022. There was concern about if the Jets could cut Lawson and save $15 million in cap space, but it would also be pretty tough to fill his production. At this point, it feels like Lawson will stick around and help lead the charge on the edge again.

John Franklin-Myers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

John Franklin-Myers was second among Jets defensive ends with five sacks and added 51 pressures in 2022. Franklin-Myers also just restructured his contract. He’ll be around, but perhaps we see him play more inside with the Jets bringing in McDonald.

Jermaine Johnson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The third of last year’s first-round picks saw limited action as a rookie but the Jets are hoping he is ready to take a on a bigger role in 2023. He recorded 2.5 sacks last season but did miss some time due to injury. He’ll be ready to go this season and ready to make a bigger impact and show he was worth the Jets trading up to get him.

Micheal Clemons

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The other rookie from last season on the defensive line, Clemons is also a player the Jets are hoping can take a step forward in 2023 and play a bigger role. Clemons also had 2.5 sacks last season in limited action as a fourth-round pick.

Bryce Huff

The Record

Perhaps the fan favorite from 2022, Bryce Huff exploded onto the scene last season with his exceptional play on the edge as a pass-rush specialist. He recorded 3.5 sacks in limited time but was an absolute force when he was on the field. Huff recently signed his second-round tender to stay with the Jets for 2023 and should continue to grow on the edge.

Story continues

Will McDonald IV

The Des Moines Register

Will McDonald brings flashy tools and 34 career sacks at Iowa State to the table after the Jets made him the 15th overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Jets certainly must feel like you can’t have enough pass-rushers which is why the felt comfortable taking McDonald this high in the draft when most had him pegged as a second-round pick. Still, he’ll add juice to the edge for the Jets.

Bradlee Anae

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bradlee Anae spent most of last season on the practice squad before signing with the active roster in Week 18. With the addition of McDonald, Anae seems destined for the practice squad again or could end up elsewhere after final cuts.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire