Updated look at Jags’ cap space after finalizing rookie deals

Just before rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday, the Jaguars finalized agreements with the last three unsigned rookies: running back Travis Etienne, offensive tackle Walker Little, and cornerback Tyson Campbell. With those three onboard, Jacksonville’s salary cap numbers have finally been updated to include the hits from the rookie contracts.

The Jags had a ton of cap room to work with this offseason, and entering the tampering period in March, they led the league in available space at $73.6 million. The team took advantage of that space, signing free agents like Shaquill Griffin, Marvin Jones, and Roy Robertson-Harris. The rookie contracts chipped away at that number, as well, as first overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed a four-year, $36.8 million deal, an expensive contract by slotted rookie deal standards.

Now, entering training camp, the Jaguars still have the most space available in the league at $29.9 million. The team is currently only taking a hit of $7.1 million in dead money, which ranks just 23rd in the league according to Over The Cap (see link in previous sentence).

Jacksonville still has quite a bit of cap space to work with entering the 2021 season, which is good news for fans who would like to see receiver D.J. Chark signed to an extension. The fourth-year player’s rookie deal expires after this season, and the Jags will certainly have the capital to bring him back if they want to.

For now, though, it seems Jacksonville’s value-oriented approach to the offseason has resulted in another good financial situation for the team in 2021.