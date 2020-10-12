Updated look at Heisman/Title/1.1 odds

Thor Nystrom

Every Monday, I’ll provide updated Heisman, national title and first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft odds from PointsBet along with thoughts on potential angles.

 

Heisman odds

Player Position Team This week Last week    
Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson Tigers -110 400    
Justin Fields QB Ohio State Buckeyes 600 600    
Mac Jones QB Alabama Crimson Tide 700 1400    
Kyle Trask QB Florida Gators 2000 400    
D’Eriq King QB Miami Hurricanes 2500 600    
Shane Buechele QB SMU Mustangs 2500 2000    
Najee Harris RB Alabama Crimson Tide 2500 3000    
Travis Etienne RB Clemson Tigers 2500 N/A    
Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M Aggies 4000 5000    
Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama Crimson Tide 4000 5000    
Stetson Bennett QB Georgia Bulldogs 4000 N/A    
Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma Sooners 5000 2500    
Master Teague III RB Ohio State Buckeyes 5000 4000    
DeVonta Smith WR Alabama Crimson Tide 5000 5000    
Zamir White RB Georgia Bulldogs 5000 10000    
Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State Cowboys 5000 N/A    
Ian Book QB Notre Dame Irish 6000 3000    
Sam Howell QB North Carolina Tarheels 8000 4000    
Sean Clifford QB Penn State Nittany Lions 8000 5000    
Sam Ehlinger QB Texas Longhorns 10000 2500    
Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota Gophers 10000 10000    
Kadarius Toney OW Florida Gators 10000 15000    
CJ Verdell RB Oregon Ducks 10000 N/A    
Jack Coan QB Wisconsin Badgers 10000 10000    
Adrian Martinez QB Nebraska Cornhuskers 15000 15000    
JD Spielman WR TCU Horned Frogs 15000 15000    
Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland Terrapins 15000 15000    
Charlie Brewer QB Baylor Bears 15000 15000    
Feleipe Franks QB Arkansas Razorbacks 15000 15000    
Micale Cunningham QB Louisville Cardinals 20000 6000    
Bo Nix QB Auburn Tigers 20000 8000    
Matt Corral QB Ole Miss Rebels 20000 20000    
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC Trojans 20000 N/A    
JT Daniels QB Georgia Bulldogs N/A 1400    
KJ Costello QB Mississippi State Bulldogs N/A 2000    
Bryce Young QB Alabama Crimson Tide N/A 2500    
Myles Brennan QB LSU Tigers N/A 5000    
John Rhys Plumlee OW Ole Miss Rebels N/A 6000    
Brady White QB Memphis Tigers N/A 10000    
Seth Williams WR Auburn Tigers N/A 10000    
Shawn Robinson QB Missouri Tigers N/A 15000    
Jarrett Guarantano QB Tennessee Volunteers N/A 15000    
Hendon Hooker QB Virginia Tech Hokies N/A 15000    
Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State Cowboys N/A 20000    
Pooka Williams Jr. RB Kansas Jayhawks N/A 20000    
Javian Hawkins RB Louisville Cardinals N/A 20000    
Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State Cowboys N/A 25000    

 

  • Last week in this space, we talked about how you’d want to place your bet on Trevor Lawrence if you liked Clemson to beat Miami. Lawrence completed 29-of-41 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 34 yards and another score as the Tigers blew out the Hurricanes 42-17. Lawrence’s odds were slashed from +400 all the way to -110, an astronomical rise in implied probability. His odds of winning the award definitely increased on Saturday, but Lawrence is no longer a good value bet. At this price, you’d be taking Lawrence against the field and not even getting even money.

 

  • D’Eriq King was of course on the other side of that beatdown. He struggled against Clemson’s mighty defense, going 12-for-28 for 121 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. King’s odds fell from +600 to +2500. Even at 25-to-1, there doesn’t appear to be much value here. This was King’s shot to make a statement and he blew it. Voters won’t forget.

 

  • Kyle Trask’s price likewise dropped after Florida was upset by Texas A&M. Trask fell from a +400 frontrunner to +2000. Trask is going to keep putting up video game numbers. If you think Florida can run the table from here on out, now’s the time to buy low.

 

  • Mac Jones’ odds were slashed in half, from +1400 to +700. Jones threw for 417 yards and two TD in a win over Ole Miss on Saturday. Jones’ hot start has locked him into the starting job. Subsequently, PointsBet has removed five-star freshman QB Bryce Young from the board.
  • Amid all the movement around him, Justin Fields remained at +600. Fields is the best value bet on the board. He’s the one legitimate challenger to Lawrence at present. Getting 6-to-1 on Fields as opposed to paying 1-to-1.1 on Lawrence is a no-brainer.

 

  • Stetson Bennett makes his debut on the PointsBet Heisman board this week at +4000. That means he’s tied for the ninth-best odds in the nation. Bennett is a game-manager only, and thus I don’t believe he has much of a shot of winning the award. However, Georgia will have a decent chance of running the table if it can upset Alabama this week. If you like Bennett more than me and think the Bulldogs have a shot of beating the Tide, now’s the time to play odds arbitrage with his price.

 

  • Spencer Rattler and Sam Ehlinger, who played each other this past weekend, continue to freefall down the board. Both have, for all intents and purposes, been eliminated from the race.

 

  • Among the group departing the board this week is K.J. Costello. What an incredible fall in two weeks. Costello was listed at +800 after his 623-yard, five-touchdown performance in the Bulldogs’ 44-34 upset over defending national champions LSU in the opener. He fell to +2000 after throwing three interceptions in an upset loss to Arkansas. After throwing four interceptions and getting benched against Kentucky in a game Mississippi State didn’t score a single offensive point, Costello is no longer even listed. 

 

Championship odds

Team This week 2 weeks ago    
Clemson Tigers 200 250    
Ohio State Buckeyes 300 250    
Alabama Crimson Tide 300 350    
Georgia Bulldogs 1000 1600    
Florida Gators 2500 1600    
Notre Dame Irish 3000 4000    
Penn State Nittany Lions 3000 3000    
Texas A&M Aggies 5000 3000    
Wisconsin Badgers 5000 4000    
Michigan Wolverines 6000 6000    
Iowa State Cyclones 8000 25000    
Oklahoma Sooners 10000 2000    
BYU Cougars 10000 30000    
Kansas State Wildcats 10000 40000    
Auburn Tigers 10000 6000    
Miami Florida 10000 6000    
North Carolina Tarheels 10000 15000    
Minnesota Golden Gophers 10000 10000    
Oklahoma State Cowboys 15000 15000    
Nebraska Cornhuskers 15000 15000    
Iowa Hawkeyes 15000 15000    
SMU Mustangs 20000 50000    
Texas Longhorns 20000 2500    
Pittsburgh Panthers 20000 20000    
Cincinnati Bearcats 20000 20000    
Michigan State 20000 25000    
Indiana Hoosiers 20000 30000    
Virginia Tech Hokies 20000 20000    
Virginia Cavaliers 25000 30000    
West Virginia Mountaineers 25000 30000    
UCF Knights 25000 20000    
South Carolina Gamecocks 25000 20000    
Baylor Bears 25000 25000    
Memphis Tigers 25000 25000    
Missouri Tigers 25000 30000    
Houston Cougars 30000 25000    
Purdue Boilermakers 40000 30000    
Florida State Seminoles 50000 30000    
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 50000 50000    
Maryland Terrapins 50000 50000    
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 100000 N/A    
Florida International 100000 N/A    
Troy Trojans 100000 100000    
Marshall Thundering Herd 100000 50000    
LSU Tigers N/A 10000    
Tennessee Volunteers N/A 15000    
Mississippi Rebels N/A 25000    
Mississippi State Bulldogs N/A 25000    
Kentucky Wildcats N/A 20000    
Louisville Cardinals N/A 20000    
TCU Horned Frogs N/A 25000    
NC State Wolfpack N/A 25000    
Navy Midshipmen N/A 40000    
Boston College Eagles N/A 40000    
Wake Forest Demon Deacons N/A 40000    
Duke Blue Devils N/A 50000    
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets N/A 50000    
Kansas Jayhawks N/A 50000    
Syracuse Orange N/A 50000    
Temple Owls N/A 50000    
Texas Tech Red Raiders N/A 50000    
South Florida Bulls N/A 75000    
Texas State Bobcats N/A 100000    
Tulane Green Wave N/A 100000    
UAB Blazers N/A 100000    
UL Monroe Warhawks N/A 100000    
UTEP Miners N/A 100000    
UTSA Roadrunners N/A 100000    
Vanderbilt Commodores Commodores N/A 100000    
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers N/A 100000    

 

  • Clemson checks in alone at the top of the board at +200. Clemson hasn’t been challenged yet. Despite blowing out Virginia and No. 7 Miami, Clemson’s odds only dropped 50 cents from two weeks ago. A 2-to-1 pricetag seems a bit steep, but that’s probably the best price you’re going to get on Clemson the rest of the regular season so long as they keep winning.

 

  • Ohio State and Alabama are the only two teams within shouting distance of Clemson; both are listed at +300. Like Clemson, each price was reduced 50 cents from two weeks ago. Alabama is coming off a closer-than-expected win over Ole Miss.

 

  • Ohio State opens its season next weekend. The Buckeyes should be considered the relative bargain bet of the frontunners -- ala Fields on the Heisman board. Ohio State remains SP+’s No. 1-ranked team. Should Buckeye investors really be getting 3-to-1 while Clemson bettors have to pay 2-to-1 odds? Ohio State’s odds will start dropping when they kick off.

 

  • Florida dropped to +2500 from +1600 two weeks ago. The Gators were upset by Texas A&M this past weekend. They’ll likely have to run the table in the regular season to have a shot at the playoffs.

 

  • Despite that win for the Aggies, they’ve fallen from +3000 to +5000 over the last two weeks due the 52-24 loss to Alabama at the beginning of the month. If you’re looking for a longshot, A&M at 50-to-1 is worth a look. The schedule lines up really well for A&M going forward: With Mississippi State, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennesse, Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn left to go, it’s possible A&M will be favored in every remaining regular season game.

 

  • Over the past two weeks, the three biggest risers in the nation are Kansas State, Iowa State and BYU.

 

  • Iowa State has rallied from a +25000 extreme-longshot to +1100, standing alone at No. 11 on PointsBets’ board. The Cyclones were upset by Louisiana in the opener, but have since beaten TCU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. After a bye, ISU has a huge matchup at Oklahoma State on October 24.

 

  • Kansas State, which has gone from +40000 to +10000, has had a similar trajectory to its season. The Wildcats were upset by a depleted Arkansas State team 35-31 in the opener. Since, they’ve beaten Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU -- the same three teams the Cyclones have.

 

  • BYU (4-0) has seen its odds slashed by a third, from +30000 to +10000. The Cougars beat Navy, Troy and Louisiana Tech by 31 points or more before sneaking past UTSA 27-20 last week. The only challenging opponents left on BYU’s schedule are Houston, Boise State and San Diego State. BYU may have a coinflip chance of finishing the regular season undefeated -- but what ancillary circumstances would be required for the Cougars to be selected into the four-team field by the committee?

 

  • Your two biggest fallers of the past two weeks? They just played in the Red River Showdown! Two weeks ago, Oklahoma ranked among the five-highest-listed teams on the board at +2000. Despite beating Texas, the Sooners have fallen all the way to +10000 due to upset losses to Iowa State and Kansas State.

 

  • The Longhorns, meanwhile, have freefallen from +2500 to +20000 after losses to TCU and Oklahoma. 

 

  • The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Florida International Panthers are two new additions to the board. Each are listed at +100000. Save your money.

 

  • Wisconsin went from +4000 to +5000 after news of starting QB Jack Coan’s injury. Coan’s backup Graham Mertz is the highest-ranked signal-caller that Wisconsin has ever signed. I don’t see Wisko winning the natty, but their odds shouldn’t have dropped any based on Coan’s status -- there’s a decent chance that Mertz is the better player.

 

  • Penn State remains +3000 despite LB Micah Parsons’ announcement affirming he’ll opt-out. 

 

  • Several teams have been removed from the board. That list includes the Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, TCU Horned Frogs, NC State Wolfpack and defending champ LSU Tigers. One thing is for sure in this wonky, pandemic-themed season: We’re going to crown a new CFB champion in 2020.

Odds to go 1st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

 

Player Odds      
Trevor Lawrence -300      
Justin Fields 300      
Penei Sewell 425      
Trey Lance 1000      
D'Eriq King 1600      
Micah Parsons 2500      
Jamie Newman 3000      
Alex Leatherwood 3500      
Gregory Rousseau 3500      
Ja'Marr Chase 4000      
Travis Etienne 4000      
Jaylen Waddle 4500      
DeVonta Smith 5000      
Patrick Surtain II 5000      
Shaun Wade 5500      
Kellen Mond 6600      
Chuba Hubbard 7000      
Sam Cosmi 7000      
KJ Costello 7500      
Najee Harris 8000      
Brock Purdy 8000      
Kyle Trask 8500      
Sam Ehlinger 9000      
Rashod Bateman 10000      
Walker Little 10000      
Amon-Ra St. Brown 10000      
Tylan Wallace 10000      
Rondale Moore 10000      
Justyn Ross 10000      
Jaylen Mayfield 15000      
Kylin Hill 20000      

 

  • Unlike the Heisman, where there’s more variance, this bet can truly be seen as Trevor Lawrence against the field. And at -300, Lawrence’s implied probability of going 1.1 accurately reflects reality. In fact, you could make the argument that Lawrence remains a bit of a discount at 3-to-1 odds.

 

  • As I see it, there are only three guys who could steal the 1.1 slot from Lawrence (barring something catastrophic like serious injury): Justin Fields, Penei Sewell, or an unforeseen quarterback rallying up the board.

 

  • Fields, at +300, is worth a look. He’ll need to take a legitimate step forward and hope that Lawrence doesn’t keep playing this well. But he at least has a shot of going first overall.

 

  • Sewell at +425 is probably the better bet. Sewell is one of the best offensive line prospects to enter the league in the last decade. If a team like the Dolphins picks first, and the team behind them also desperately needs an offensive tackle but is set at quarterback (Bengals?), Miami could theoretically turn down monster offers for the top pick in order to guarantee itself Sewell.

 

  • The only other players I could envision going 1.1 at this point are Kyle Trask or Zach Wilson if either has a Joe Burrow-like season and rise. Trask has 8.5-to-1 odds. Wilson isn’t listed.

 

  • Trey Lance (+1000) probably saw his odds of rallying to the 1.1 slot die when NDSU’s season ended after one game. Lance has officially begun NFL Draft preparations. He only made 17 starts in the FCS. The ceiling is enormous, but the bust risk from Lance’s unprecedented lack of seasoning are going to prevent a team from picking him over Lawrence (and probably Fields). I'd pass at that price.

 

Games of note this weekend:

No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh at No. 13 Miami

Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame

LSU at No. 10 Florida

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama

Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech

No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

