Updated look at the ESPN matchup predictor after Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas

This week’s loss to the Kansas Jayhawks was a setback in Oklahoma’s journey to the Big 12 title game. While a setback, it doesn’t take anything off the table for the Sooners.

They’re still in a good spot to make the title game. They simply have to take care of business.

However, it would be hard not to be concerned about the Sooners after what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks. Admittedly, the Kansas Jayhawks have a good offense and are a good football team. They’re not the Jayhawks of old.

Still, it puts the Sooners in a situation where they have no margin for error if they want to get back to the Big 12 title game or play for something meaningful in the postseason.

After the loss, here’s a look at how the ESPN matchup predictor views the rest of the Sooners schedule.

Nov. 4: BEDLAM - Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 80.5% (Down from 87.6%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 91-19-7

Projected running record: 8-1

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 92.2% (Down from 94.9%)

All-Time Series: 11-3

Projected running record: 9-1

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 90/8% (Down from 92.5%)

All-Time Series: BYU leads 2-0

Projected running record: 10-1

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 86% (Down from 89.1%)

All-Time Series: 17-6

Projected running record: 11-1

Oklahoma in the ESPN Football Power Index

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Probability to win Out: 33.8%

Probability to win Big 12: 45.8%

Probability to make CFP: 28.9%

Probability to Make National Championship Game: 13.9%

Probability to win National Championship: 6.6%

Analysis

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise that the Oklahoma Sooners lost win probability points in each of their remaining matchups. Things were looking promising up until the Kansas loss. Still, based on the ESPN Football Power Index, Oklahoma has a lot to play for in 2023.

They still have the best odds to win the Big 12 and have strong odds to make the playoff. They’ll likely need some help to get there, but all they can worry about is taking care of their own business and that starts this week against Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire