Updated look at the ESPN Matchup Predictor after the Sooners win over Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the midst of a dramatic turnaround. From 6-7 a year ago to 6-0 to start the 2023 season, OU is on track to be one of the best stories in college football.

There’s a lot of work still to be done by the Sooners heading into their bye week, but with the Texas Longhorns out of the way, Oklahoma has a shot to get back to the Big 12 title game and maybe more.

After the 34-30 win over Texas, here’s a look at how the Sooners’ win probabilities changed for each of their matchups for the rest of the season according to the ESPN Matchup Predictor.

Oct. 14: Bye Week

The Oklahoma Sooners go into the bye week at 6-0, 3-0 in the Big 12, No. 7 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, and No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

They get an opportunity to rest up and hopefully get healthy before the second half of the season begins.

You couldn’t ask for a better start to 2023 than this. The Sooners have already matched their win total from a year ago and are now 6-0 vs. the spread in 2023.

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 94.2% (Up from 91%)

All-Time Series: First meeting between the two teams.

Projected running record: 7-0

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 89.4% (Down from 91.4%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 80-27-6

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4: BEDLAM - Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 93.2% (Down from 94.6%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 91-19-7

Projected running record: 9-0

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 95.1% (Up from 94.5%)

All-Time Series: 11-3

Projected running record:10-0

LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 92.9% (Up from 92.5%)

All-Time Series: BYU leads 2-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 91% (Up from 88.5%)

All-Time Series: 17-6

Projected running record: 12-0

Analysis

With Oklahoma State and Kansas winning this week, the Oklahoma Sooners lost win probability points per the ESPN Matchup Predictor. Still, they hold a win probability greater than 89% in each of their remaining six contests.

Oklahoma simply has to take it one game at a time from here on out, but they have a chance to do some special things in 2023.

