An updated look at ESPN’s FPI rankings

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

The college football season is officially off and running. Week 2 was action-packed with exciting play.

ESPN has updated its Football Power Index following the weekend’s slate of games.

We see lots of movement in the ESPN FPI compared to the initial rankings. Texas, Tennessee, USC and Mississippi State saw jumps in a positive direction.

The top three remained the same after Alabama narrowly took down Texas is an instant classic.

Here is a full look at the new ESPN FPI rankings heading into Week 3.

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide

  2. Ohio State Buckeyes

  3. Georgia Bulldogs

  4. Clemson Tigers

  5. Michigan Wolverines

  6. Texas Longhorns

  7. Tennessee Volunteers

  8. USC Trojans

  9. Mississippi State Bulldogs

  10. Utah Utes

  11. Michigan State Spartans

  12. LSU Tigers

  13. Penn State Nittany Lions

  14. Baylor Bears

  15. Oklahoma Sooners

  16. Ole Miss Rebels

  17. Miami Hurricanes

  18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  19. Cincinnati Bearcats

  20. Oklahoma State Cowboys

  21. Arkansas Razorbacks

  22. Kentucky Wildcats

  23. Minnesota Golden Gophers

  24. BYU Cougars

  25. Washington Huskies

