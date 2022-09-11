An updated look at ESPN’s FPI rankings
The college football season is officially off and running. Week 2 was action-packed with exciting play.
ESPN has updated its Football Power Index following the weekend’s slate of games.
We see lots of movement in the ESPN FPI compared to the initial rankings. Texas, Tennessee, USC and Mississippi State saw jumps in a positive direction.
The top three remained the same after Alabama narrowly took down Texas is an instant classic.
Here is a full look at the new ESPN FPI rankings heading into Week 3.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ohio State Buckeyes
Georgia Bulldogs
Clemson Tigers
Michigan Wolverines
Texas Longhorns
Tennessee Volunteers
USC Trojans
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Utah Utes
Michigan State Spartans
LSU Tigers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Baylor Bears
Oklahoma Sooners
Ole Miss Rebels
Miami Hurricanes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Cincinnati Bearcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Arkansas Razorbacks
Kentucky Wildcats
Minnesota Golden Gophers
BYU Cougars
Washington Huskies
