An updated look at ESPN’s FPI rankings

The college football season is officially off and running. Week 2 was action-packed with exciting play.

ESPN has updated its Football Power Index following the weekend’s slate of games.

We see lots of movement in the ESPN FPI compared to the initial rankings. Texas, Tennessee, USC and Mississippi State saw jumps in a positive direction.

The top three remained the same after Alabama narrowly took down Texas is an instant classic.

Here is a full look at the new ESPN FPI rankings heading into Week 3.

Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes Georgia Bulldogs Clemson Tigers Michigan Wolverines Texas Longhorns Tennessee Volunteers USC Trojans Mississippi State Bulldogs Utah Utes Michigan State Spartans LSU Tigers Penn State Nittany Lions Baylor Bears Oklahoma Sooners Ole Miss Rebels Miami Hurricanes Notre Dame Fighting Irish Cincinnati Bearcats Oklahoma State Cowboys Arkansas Razorbacks Kentucky Wildcats Minnesota Golden Gophers BYU Cougars Washington Huskies

