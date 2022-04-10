Updated look at Eagles WR depth after signing Devon Allen

The Eagles signed wide receiver Devon Allen, a 27-year-old former Oregon Ducks pass catcher who’s now most famous for his prowess as one of the world’s top hurdlers.

Allen is a three-time National Champion in the 110-meter hurdles and a two-time Olympian, Allen impressed scouts after he worked out at Oregon’s Pro Day. Allen visited the Eagles this past Thursday and he’s now a potential hidden gem on offense and the return game.

Even with the Allen and Zach Pascal’s addition this spring, Philadelphia’s depth chart is still missing a big, physical wide receiver that can win battles in the red zone.

Here’s an updated look a Philadelphia’s wide receiver depth.

DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The unquestioned number one wideout for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles, Smith just broke DeSean Jackson’s rookie record for receiving yards and was a few missed throws away from a 1,000-yard season as a rookie. He’s working out diligently this offseason and should make a huge jump in year 2.

Quez Watkins

A raw, and athletic sixth-round pick in 2020, Watkins made a huge jump from his rookie year, earning the role as a starter and surpassing all expectations.

Watkins caught two of seven targets for 35 yards during the 31-15 wild card loss to the Buccaneers, and during the 2021 campaign, he caught 43 of 62 targets for 647 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for three yards across 17 regular-season appearances.

Jalen Reagor

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

A disappointment through two seasons, Reagor has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games, including 24 starts, since the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor has averaged just 24.8 yards per game, and according to Reuben Franks, the only wide receivers in Eagles history to start at least 20 games and average fewer yards per game are 1984 1st-round pick Kenny Jackson and undrafted Greg Lewis, now the Chiefs’ running backs coach under Andy Reid.

Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A favorite of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Pascal has averaged 41 catches for 540 yards and four TDs the last three seasons, and he’ll immediately threaten Reagor’s position.

Greg Ward

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ward caught 53 passes in 2020 but dropped down to seven last year as the Eagles tried desperately to work Reagor into the offense.

He’s a trusted receiver and he’ll find a spot on the roster.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

(AP Photo/David Becker)

The 2019 second-round pick has somehow made himself a favorite of head coach Nick Sirianni.

Arcega-Whiteside has 16 catches in 40 career appearances with the Eagles on 35 total targets.

John Hightower -- Deon Cain

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Deon Cain and John Hightower are the only other wideouts on the roster and the expectation is that one or two will be added via the draft.

NFLdraft has to be the answer

Philadelphia has two first-round picks and they’ll have plenty of options at the position including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, Drake London, and Jameson Williams among others.

Any of those top guys would add to the weapons that can help Jalen Hurts elevate his game, and don’t be surprised if the Eagles add two wideouts.

