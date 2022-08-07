Updated look at Eagles undrafted free agents with the best chance to make 53-man roster

After the NFL draft concluded in April, the Philadelphia Eagles officially welcomed five new members to their roster.

The wealth of young talent set to make NFL debuts won’t be reduced to that group of players after Philadelphia announced the signings of 12 undrafted rookies free agents before their first minicamp.

OTAs and the first week of training camp have offered several roster opportunities to under the radar players on the bubble.

With Philadelphia looking to get the best talent on the field, here’s an updated look at the undrafted free agents with the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

Britain Covey, WR, Utah

A high school quarterback who transitioned to the receiver at Utah, Covey is a 25-year-old return specialist who set the school record for career punt return yards (1,092) and ranks in the top three in program history in career punt returns (92), receptions (184), and all-purpose yards (4,241).

The special team’s aspect was an opportunity to get Covey over the hump, with Philadelphia looking for a significant improvement in that area.

Covey’s abilities in the slot through the first week of practice make him a legitimate option as the sixth receiver.

Reed Blankenship, S

The Eagles only used five draft picks, and Blankenship’s versatility at the safety position could help to fill out the depth chart. With Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps as the only true locks for the roster, Blankenship will compete with K’Von Wallace, Jaquiski Tartt, Jared Mayden, and Andre Chachere for a job.

Josh Jobe, CB

Jobe lands ahead of Mario Goodrich because of his versatility and familiarity in a scheme that focuses on cornerbacks playing more zone coverage.

Through the first week of camp, Jobe has been around the ball while displaying physicality at the position.

QB Carson Strong

The Eagles agreed to sign Strong to a record-breaking undrafted free agent contract. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Strong received a $300,000 in guaranteed base salary. With Reid Sinnett as his only competition for the No. 3 QB job, Strong was considered the favorite to earn a 53-man roster spot in Philadelphia.

Through the first week, he’s yet to consistently flash the big arm that made him a legend with Nevada.

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

Ncaa Football Cheez It Bowl Iowa State Vs Clemson

The Eagles didn’t draft a cornerback and then signed the former Clemson star to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

During his final season with the Tigers, Goodrich earned third-team All-America honors from PFF and first-team All-ACC status.

Through one week of camp, Goodrich has been active when playing outside and has shown the versatility to slide down to the slot.

Ali Fayad, LB, Western Michigan

Jonathan Gannon is looking for SAM linebackers who can make an impact, and Fayad fits the bill.

The 22-year-old Fayad was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 13 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 40 total tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out as one of the top pass rushers (14th among players who played 50 percent of pass rush snaps) in all of college football last season. Fayad finished his WMU career with 33.5 career sacks, the third most in school history, and he’s been a player to watch this summer.

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he could be the Eagles’ power back to watch with Philadelphia only having four ball carriers on the roster.

