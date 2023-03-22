Updated look at the Eagles salary cap after the first wave of NFL free agency

The Eagles will have two first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft, and as Howie Roseman efficiently works through the first wave of free agency, the team’s most significant needs have somewhat changed.

Philadelphia is middle of the pack regarding current salary cap space, and the team can create more room by picking up options for Haason Reddick and A.J. Brown.

With the first wave of free agency now complete, here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ salary cap space.

Available Cap Space

According to Over The Cap, Philadelphia has a little over $13,925,510 in available space after the first wave.

Spotrac has the Eagles’ available cap at $15,691,487.

Dead cap space

The Eagles have $46 million in dead money space, with Fletcher Cox leading the charge at $15,359,292, followed by Javon Hargrave ($11M), Brandon Brooks ($9M), and Isaac Seumalo ($7M) among the highest hits.

individual cap hits

Here’s a look at the individual cap hits for the new additions:

RB Rashaad Penny: $1,230,000

OL Brett Toth: $965,000

S Justin Evans TBA

QB Marcus Mariota TBA

LB Nicholas Morrow TBA

CB Greedy Williams TBA

Remaining needs

By retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, cornerback is no longer the most significant need on the board.

The Eagles re-signed Fletcher Cox but lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers; Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are both set to be free agents again.

Philadelphia has Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu on the roster, along with 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis.

Howie Roseman loves to build from the inside out and will look to find Cox’s eventual replacement.

Marcus Epps signed with the Raiders, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson is impatiently available in free agency. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship clarifies things, and he’s an obvious starter in 2023.

Philadelphia will need to address the safety position even after adding Justin Evans.

The Eagles have Josh Sweat returning and Tarron Jackson on the roster, along with Derek Barnett, and the organization just re-signed Brandon Graham.

Philadelphia will lose Robert Quinn in free agency and will look to add an edge rusher with one of their four top 100 picks.

