Updated look at the Eagles salary cap after the first wave of NFL free agency

The Early wave of NFL free agency has come and gone with Philadelphia’s salary cap situation improving ever so slightly thanks to maneuvering from Howie Roseman.

Philadelphia added three outside free agents after signing Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and Zach Pascal, while also retaining Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, Anthony Harris, Greg Ward, Boston Scott, and Andre Chachere.

With the NFL draft now less than a month away, here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ salary cap situation after the first wave of free agency.

Eagles salary cap: $20,132,574

Even with the Fletcher Cox’s dead money from his initial release, Philadelphia has $20 million in cap space as the NFL draft approaches, with $16 million more to arrive post-June 1.

Dead money: $36,454,161

Philadelphia won’t have one huge dead money hit on the roster this spring, but thanks to Fletcher Cox, Malike Jackson, Zach Ertz and a few other deals, the Eagles will have almost $37 million in dead money space.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman recently addressed his process of pushing money back for the good of the franchise.

Per NBC Sports: “It’s no different than – and I’m stealing this from Bryce [Johnston], our cap guy, so I’m not taking ownership of it – but it’s no different than when you’re trying to buy a house,” Roseman said. “If you have the opportunity to buy a house and put all the cash down or the interest rates are really good and you’re going to pay it over time, why wouldn’t you use that money now and understand that as it goes forward you’re going to be able to do that?

“It’s the same money. If I give somebody $10 and I decide to prorate it, it’s the same $10 that’s going to affect my cap the same way, but if I’m doing it where the value of the cap is not $100 but now it’s $150, why wouldn’t I want to take it in those times?”

In NFL fan terms, Roseman’s not worried about the impact of the dead money because the salary rises each year, helping to offset the losses suffered via those void years.

With the cap is set to increase to $328.2 million by 2027, Roseman’s simply playing with house money.

